:: If Imran Khan comes back in Power ::

Hammad Azhar

So, last nite I was out with a group friends - most of whom are either die-hard IK/PTI supporters and/or people like myself, that aren't exactly his supporters, but, can't tolerate PDM (N-League in Power).Dinner went straight to hell when politics made an entry - before the first course even got served.Either way, we all went on what IK did wrong the last time he was in power and that if he was handed another shot, what he must do to direct Pakistan in the right direction & perhaps get us out of this hell-hole we all seem to be stuck in - as a Nation.I know its asking too much, but try listing his flaws and/or areas for improvement in points.And please-please avoid replying back to others comments if you disagree with an individual at the off-chance they're PDM/N-League supporters.Here are a few points that I could think of...Stop taking political advice from Peerni's (a la reintroducing Wasim Akram+ - for the sake of Punjab).Stop talking/repeating the same old rhetoric whilst making speeches at public Jalsas, events and Media outlets.: This also applies to Q&A's in Foreign Countries.You've been ousted once & now have a fair understanding how politics work at the highest level. If you still haven't had an understanding/feel of whom to trust - than you're not the man for the job.Its time to surround yourself with persons that have an understanding of specialized fields. You need not make them a Minister, but have them as consultants. Lord knows you need some serious advice how to deal with the Foreign Press. Before making tweets like Donald Trump, have someone do fact checks before becoming a target of memes for the opposition.interfere in the matters of the Establishment - even if you're the PM. Didn't go all to well the last time around. I'd hate to do a Video Edit called 'Same Page'.If you need to give NRO to X-number of persons, be done with it & move on. Shehzad Akbar couldn't get back a dime from the UK Government & its water under the bridge.Finally..., my (late) Father always had a saying:His (my father's) reference was not Al' Mighty, but hinted towards the USofA. Its the Pandora's Box. A Death Trap. A highway to nowhere that can only lead to the suffering of your people. Those who used to say,, ask those persons what do you have to say now when your Country is on the brink of default.Its clear as day, that in the past couple of months IK's tone from 'Absolutely not' has shifted to,Politics is certainly not my forte, however, I feel with all flaws IK has had as a PM, i'd be best suited if he remain Leader of Political Party like Sonia Gandhi & appoint someone as PM. People likewould certainly be a good candidate if such an arrangement could be made. IK is already in his 70's and if PTI is to have a future, they need to groom the younger capable members in the Party.Apologies to the PTI Supports, but we all need to contribute to what needs to be done in order to sail the Country we call Pakistan in the right direction.