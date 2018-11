E/A-18G Growler is different from traditional birds; it is particularly optimized for EW and/or disabling defenses of enemy forces during the course of operations.



Squadrons of E/A-18G Growler complementing other birds - translate into an extremely potent offensive ability in the air.



However, US will not see sell everything to India blindly - it would expect India to embrace its defensive ecosystem beforehand which is unlikely because India love Russia. Indian defense procurement(s) are politicized to great degree.



Author of this article have a sound judgement though.





This is a variant of SU-30, nothing like E/A-18G Growler.



There is no such thing as an answer to E/A-18G Growler out there - propaganda only. No country have developed a bird with similar capabilities so far.

Click to expand...