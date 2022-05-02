If I were Biden I give 1,000 Tomahawks to bomb Moscow from Kiev

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
Distance between Kiev and Moscow is 755 km. Tomahawk range 2,500 km. So that works out range wise. I can use Ukraine to fight Russia in a proxy war. That works too.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal
