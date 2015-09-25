What's new

If i have 50 sons i will sacrifice them on pakistan -mother of shaheed Lt. Nasir khalid

Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,386
6
7,598
Country
United States
Location
United States
I have no doubt Pakistan will fight not just to the last bullet, but to the last man. There is only one side where surrender is the norm and it certainly is not Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Ahmadi man and sons booked over Eid sacrifice in Toba Tek Singh Social & Current Events 2
undercover JIX Bihar man seeks permission for human sacrifice, says son will be first Central & South Asia 13
Burhan Wani "If i had 7 Sons, I would sacrifice them all for Kashmir Cause" Kashmir War 18
Maarkhoor Muslims should sacrifice their sons instead of animals on Eid: BJP leader World Affairs 20
I BJP MLA To Muslims: Sacrifice Sons Instead Of Animals, Do Not Visit Durga Pandals Central & South Asia 134
B Dr. Zakir Naik booked by NIA in ‘love jihad’ case involving top Bangladesh politician’s son Bangladesh Defence Forum 84
DalalErMaNodi PM: Khaleda, her son behind Aug 21 attack Bangladesh Defence Forum 16
Bawag TTP Commander Molvi Zakirullah Neutralised alias Mullah Along With His 2 Sons Pakistan's Internal Security 11
Song Hong Jimmy Lai and his 2 sons arrested under National Security Law China & Far East 12
Jyotish Netanyahu's son apologizes for offending Hindus with meme of goddess giving the middle finger Members Club 22

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top