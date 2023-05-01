What's new

“If Godse hadn’t shot Mahatma Gandhi in his chest, Hindus would have been praying in Mecca” - Hindu Priest at event in Thane, Maharashtra

iamnobody

Feb 28, 2023
This bhaiyyani is retarded.

If Hindus keep a sword at their homes, her hinduwadi government will put them in jail under Arms Act.

Muslims keep guns and rdx in their homes. Hinduwadi Government won't dare to raid their homes.
 
hatehs

Mar 10, 2023
This bhaiyyani is retarded.

If Hindus keep a sword at their homes, her hinduwadi government will put them in jail under Arms Act.

Muslims keep guns and rdx in their homes. Hinduwadi Government won't dare to raid their homes.
Source: Yogi Guru Swami Baba Pracharak Suckdeep Hardick Singh, from a Whatsapp forward he had sent while lounging on his mattress completely naked (in between unconsensual sexting sessions with foreign women on Facebook)
 
Feb 28, 2023
Source: Yogi Guru Swami Baba Pracharak Suckdeep Hardick Singh, from a Whatsapp forward he had sent while lounging on his mattress completely naked (in between unconsensual sexting sessions with foreign women on Facebook)
Hinduwadi leaders are chuttyas. I don't like their kind.

Mumbra is full of drug traffickers, criminals and terrorists. The BJP government does not have the courage to clean it with ganga jal.

These chuttyas want average Hindus to pick up swords and fight Muslims armed with Kalashnikovs.
 
Mar 10, 2023
These chuttyas want average Hindus to pick up swords and fight Muslims armed with Kalashnikovs.
Source: Swami Yogi Baba Vishnaguru Sarsanghchalak Poonam Hardeep Dickshit Sharma, in a Whatsapp voice note he had sent after impregnating a low caste 🅱️indu's wife (to cure her infertility problem).
 

