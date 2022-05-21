If details of Indian force’s bravery are made public, every citizen will feel proud: Rajnath on China standoff

If details of Indian force’s bravery during India-China standoff were made public, every Indian will feel proud of their courage, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.
Speaking at a meet of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Pune, Singh said that India’s stature has grown internationally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “charismatic leadership”.
“I won’t speak much on Indo-China (issue). The way our soldiers displayed bravery and courage… I will say that if full information is disclosed, every Indian’s heart will be filled with pride. Every Indian head will go up,” said Singh.
Singh said that under PM Modi’s leadership “India has entered the group of countries with fastest growing economies, something that Congress governments of the past could not achieve in decades of rule”.
