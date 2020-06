This should be an indicator of what's really happening on Indo-Tibetan border. If Chinese really have an upper hand at border, why isn't Pakistan attacking? Why is Pakistan being a spectator like 1962? Why isn't Pakistan taking advantage of the situation? Kashmiris are being killed but Pakistan is quiet despite 'support' from Chinese. Why?



Could it be an information warfare by India to mislead the adversary's public? Of course, the establishment can't be deceived but could India be spreading disinformation for the consumption of public of other countries?



- PRTP GWD

Click to expand...