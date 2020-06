I have seen multiple people saying that if China took full control of entire Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso, there's a good chance we can take back Siachen.



Even by the lukewarm standards of Bajwa's resistance to go on the offensive and launch any major front in Kashmir across LOC, Pakistan has duked it out over Siachen not that long ago.



What are the odds that Pakistan realistically takes back Siachen given new changes on the ground in Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso?

Click to expand...