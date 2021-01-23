What's new

If China can get aggressive in Ladakh, so can we: Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,212
21
15,081
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria also said that India has initiated its fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme with the DRDO under AMCA project.


Manjeet Negi
Manjeet Negi New DelhiJanuary 23, 2021UPDATED: January 23, 2021 17:22 IST
File photo of IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria


File photo of IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria (Photo Credits: PTI)

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday that eight Rafale aircrafts have already arrived in India and another three are expected by the end of January. The Air Chief Marshal made the statement while addressing the press during the exercise Desert Knight-2021.
"More Rafales are there with us in France for training. The induction would be completed by 2023," IAF chief Bhadauria said.
Asked about the Chinese opting for an aggressive stance in eastern Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said, "If they [China] can be aggressive, we can also be aggressive."
"Rafale is a serious contender for our project to buy 114 multirole fighter aircraft," he went on to add.
Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria also said that India has initiated its fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme with the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) under Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) aircraft project. "We would like to add sixth-generation capabilities in that but we would like to first focus on the fifth-generation fighter aircraft," he added.
The Indian Air Force kickstarted the five-day mega exercise 'Desert Knight-21' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday. This drill involving recently-acquired French Rafale fighter jets comes at a time when Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
According to official statements, the French air force is participating in 'Desert Knight-21' with its Rafale aircraft, A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft, an Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and as many as 175 personnel.

www.indiatoday.in

If China can get aggressive in Ladakh, so can we: Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria

Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria also said that India has initiated its fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme with the DRDO under AMCA project.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,212
21
15,081
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PDF said:
I thought with Tejas mk 1A, mrca was dead..
Click to expand...
That's what the Indians once thought!
eurasiantimes.com

Tejas Mark 1A Can Outperform Entire Pakistani Fleet, Most of Chinese: Defense Experts

The Indian Defence Ministry recently gave a green light for the much-awaited deal for the purchase of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A Tejas aircraft from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Jewish Settlements, Israeli Tourists Potential Target Of Terror Groups In India – Intelligence...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
PDF said:
What's the status? ( Confused 🤔)
Click to expand...
The Indians are confused as always, seems like the reality has seeped in, no doubt Rafale is generations ahead of anything HAL can bring out in the next coming decade.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,368
3
8,396
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
French President and Defence Minister chuckling after this statement by Bhadauria.

Rapahell save your "Arses" or not, but we are quids in. Gleefully.
114 Rapahell would mean serious profit for the French.

Now the world knows India is extremely "panicked" after China give an stiff armed response in Laddakh. Lost of 11000 sq km confirmed , while India still awaits for 5 Letter word "China" from 26er.

Panic buying, whether it would strengthen Indian's AF and IA, would give huge exports boost for both French and Russians in coming years.

Indians cannot fight, so where they are going to get the courage and steel!!
Are they also available in the Market!!!

Nope.

And nobody is going to scarifies their blood for India and Indians.
This is a serious, serious situation for India.
 
alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,295
0
2,946
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
China can get 10 times more aggressive, Pakistan could also get aggressive and
that will also explode the internal lava building up amongst Sikhs and Muslims.
 
D

Desi_Guy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2014
194
-6
162
Country
India
Location
India
alphapak said:
China can get 10 times more aggressive, Pakistan could also get aggressive and
that will also explode the internal lava building up amongst Sikhs and Muslims.
Click to expand...
It will be the Sikhs and Muslims first in line of attack to kill you guys......trust me.
“Aapne ghabrana nahi hai” ;)
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

BANNED
May 4, 2020
2,730
2
4,400
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The myopic and dumbfcking a** logic by Indus de putt. I am reminded of all the Youtubers from the Paksphere cheering on Khalistan. Takka barabar geopolitical affairs ki aqal nahi hai.

Sikhs cannot break India. They're 25 million. India's population is 1.4 billion. They're not even 2%. Neither can Kashmir or Nagas.

You really want to give India a tough time? Get in backchannel touch with Uddhav Thackeray, Mamta Banerjee, DMK Stalin or Mayawati. Those are the states that have enough clout in India.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,064
-3
22,767
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Cliftonite said:
The myopic and dumbfcking a** logic by Indus de putt. I am reminded of all the Youtubers from the Paksphere cheering on Khalistan. Takka barabar geopolitical affairs ki aqal nahi hai.

Sikhs cannot break India. They're 25 million. India's population is 1.4 billion. They're not even 2%. Neither can Kashmir or Nagas.

You really want to give India a tough time? Get in backchannel touch with Uddhav Thackeray, Mamta Banerjee, DMK Stalin or Mayawati. Those are the states that have enough clout in India.
Click to expand...




So says the false flagger who worships hindu/sanghi extremists on PDF.......... :azn::
1611320749705.png
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
1,557
1
2,378
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Tubby coming out with another speech? This guy must spend half his time talking about how "LCA is better then JF-17", "Befitting reply", blah blah blah. Literally now other ACM comes out with the jingoistic crap he does, most people prefer actions over words, IAF have it the other way round.....
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 19, 2016
3,892
-5
3,720
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India lacks action on ground. They are just statements. China is in a commanding position. I can't believe that India has allowed enemy troops in their own disputed territory. India is not prepared for war.
They will eventually buy more rafales. They want french lobby at all cost. I think China will eventually annex whole ladakh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom