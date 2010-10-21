rent4country
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2020
- 271
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
- In a first under the Duterte administration, Manila says it is prepared to invoke its Mutual Defence Treaty with the US in the face of Chinese aggression
- Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr also vows to continue air patrols over the South China Sea that Beijing has denounced as ‘illegal provocations’
Manila will invoke its defence agreement with the United States if China attacks its naval vessels in the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr said on Wednesday.
His comments mark the first time the Rodrigo Duterteadministration has openly declared it would turn to Washington for help, amid ongoing flare-ups between Manila and Beijing in the disputed waters. Locsin, who appeared on the ANC news channel’s morning talk show, said Manilawould continue air patrols over the South China Sea despite Beijing’s calls to halt what it described as “illegal provocations”.
“They can call it illegal provocations, you can’t change their minds. They already lost the arbitral award,” he said, referring to the 2016 decision by an
international tribunal that ruled against most of Beijing’s expansive claims to the South China Sea. “[But if] something happens that is beyond incursion but is in fact an attack on say a Filipino naval vessel … [that] means then I call up Washington DC,” he added
‘If China attacks our navy, we’ll call the United States’: Philippines
In a first under the Duterte administration, Manila says it is prepared to invoke its Mutual Defence Treaty with the US in the face of Chinese aggression.
www.scmp.com
@Feng Leng