What's new

Featured ‘If China attacks our navy, we’ll call the US’, Philippines says

rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
271
0
115
Country
United States
Location
United States
  • In a first under the Duterte administration, Manila says it is prepared to invoke its Mutual Defence Treaty with the US in the face of Chinese aggression
  • Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr also vows to continue air patrols over the South China Sea that Beijing has denounced as ‘illegal provocations’

1598628086417.png



Manila will invoke its defence agreement with the United States if China attacks its naval vessels in the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr said on Wednesday.

His comments mark the first time the Rodrigo Duterteadministration has openly declared it would turn to Washington for help, amid ongoing flare-ups between Manila and Beijing in the disputed waters. Locsin, who appeared on the ANC news channel’s morning talk show, said Manilawould continue air patrols over the South China Sea despite Beijing’s calls to halt what it described as “illegal provocations”.


“They can call it illegal provocations, you can’t change their minds. They already lost the arbitral award,” he said, referring to the 2016 decision by an
international tribunal that ruled against most of Beijing’s expansive claims to the South China Sea. “[But if] something happens that is beyond incursion but is in fact an attack on say a Filipino naval vessel … [that] means then I call up Washington DC,” he added

www.scmp.com

‘If China attacks our navy, we’ll call the United States’: Philippines

In a first under the Duterte administration, Manila says it is prepared to invoke its Mutual Defence Treaty with the US in the face of Chinese aggression.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

@Feng Leng
 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
10,657
11
16,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
rent4country said:
  • In a first under the Duterte administration, Manila says it is prepared to invoke its Mutual Defence Treaty with the US in the face of Chinese aggression
  • Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr also vows to continue air patrols over the South China Sea that Beijing has denounced as ‘illegal provocations’

View attachment 664755


Manila will invoke its defence agreement with the United States if China attacks its naval vessels in the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr said on Wednesday.

His comments mark the first time the Rodrigo Duterteadministration has openly declared it would turn to Washington for help, amid ongoing flare-ups between Manila and Beijing in the disputed waters. Locsin, who appeared on the ANC news channel’s morning talk show, said Manilawould continue air patrols over the South China Sea despite Beijing’s calls to halt what it described as “illegal provocations”.


“They can call it illegal provocations, you can’t change their minds. They already lost the arbitral award,” he said, referring to the 2016 decision by an
international tribunal that ruled against most of Beijing’s expansive claims to the South China Sea. “[But if] something happens that is beyond incursion but is in fact an attack on say a Filipino naval vessel … [that] means then I call up Washington DC,” he added

www.scmp.com

‘If China attacks our navy, we’ll call the United States’: Philippines

In a first under the Duterte administration, Manila says it is prepared to invoke its Mutual Defence Treaty with the US in the face of Chinese aggression.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

@Feng Leng
Click to expand...
And the US would do fck all, like in Crimea.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
20,038
-36
47,971
Country
China
Location
China
Rafi said:
And the US would do fck all, like in Crimea.
Click to expand...
US dont even have ball to take on Iran and we have clown taking about US taking on China?

US can have a 1million provocation against China but comes to the real war. US will not even attempt one after Korea war. :enjoy:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F-22Raptor US Navy Creating Attack Sub Aggressor Unit to Train to Fight Against Russia, China Naval Warfare 12
Hindustani78 Indian Navy spots China attack submarine in Indian Ocean Indian Defence Forum 3
The SC Why the US Navy Should Fear China’s New 093B Nuclear Attack Submarine Naval Warfare 5
cnleio Navy Plan, X-47B N-UCAS attack China China & Far East 20
beijingwalker PLA Navy in live-fire attack drills in East China and South China seas World Affairs 47
marcos98 New attack sub docked at China's navy base in Hainan Island Chinese Defence Forum 2
rent4country As Trump Attacks, China Sees a Worrying Trend for Its Future China & Far East 32
Chakar The Great Did India attack China by proxy in Pakistan? China & Far East 3
P "China is under US attack, but the world has no sympathy for us"-Dai Xu China & Far East 46
beijingwalker U.S.-China Tensions Could Lead To Attack On USD Global Reserve Currency Status World Affairs 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top