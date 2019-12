There's no crises taking place with Indian Army Chief General Rawat Bipin's retirement at the end of this month. But our Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa must have an extension because time is very nazuk on the Pakistani side.



Can Pakistan Army not handle the Indian pressure without General Bajwa?



What's so special about General Bajwa that he must stay no matter what and create a political and judicial disaster in the country during this very nazuk time in Pakistan?



Why is it always nazuk time on Pakistani side only?

