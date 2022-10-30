If beghairti had a face

I am glad you found beghairti in being a ghar-damad. I am not defending him but would like to point out real beghairti for all PTI junkies.A person goes to a lady for getting spiritual healing and ends up causing that lady getting divorced and marrying that goon even before her iddat period is over. This person earlier had an illegitimate child and is currently absconder in the US. That is, the crook is a certified and convicted criminal. There used to be a time when such a person wouldn't show his face to other people out of shame. But here this shameless crook calls every other person chor and dakoo. Even more than that this lanati claims that those who don't support his campaign of lies and deception commit shirk.And even more shameful beghairti is that many people follow this beghairt crook. What a shame? At least a loose character zaani cannot be my leader. It's against my self-respect and my dignity. I am not a PTI junky and I say that loudly.