If we had taken the other course, the US would have pulled the rug from us.After performing like a loyal little deputy, we would have been shocked to hear Susan Thornton, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian Affairs, saying at a March 13 press conference that the Obama administration's pivot to Asia was over. The much-vaunted pivot, on which so many words of alliance piety were spilt: over.Now Southeast Asian nations are in one-on-one negotiations with the Chinese over their territorial disputes.On May 18 China and ASEAN agreed on a framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea, which will "promote maritime cooperation".Just a day later, the Philippines conducted direct bilateral negotiations with China for the first time, in a step towards resolving their differences.Last November Malaysia signed an agreement on naval co-operation with China during Prime Minister Najib Razak's visit to Beijing. On January 3, a Chinese Navy submarine made a historic call to Malaysia's South China Sea-facing Kota Kinabalu Port. joint communique between China and Vietnam signed on May 15 declared both sides will "manage and properly control maritime disputes ... and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea".We could have trashed our relationship with China by having our navy challenge Chinese claims. Yet even Labor had toyed with the concept in 2016 (although later dropped it) and Kim Beazley had endorsed it.