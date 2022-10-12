muhammadhafeezmalik
"If a terror incident has been claimed by TTP it still doesn’t mean that it has been carried out by TTP." Spokesperson KP Government
He claimed that he was a member of Tehreek-e-Taliban also.
People of Sawat are protesting against TTP, but Spox of KP Government is defending them
