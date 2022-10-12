What's new

"If a terror incident has been claimed by TTP it still doesn’t mean that it has been carried out by TTP." Spokesperson KP Government

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
3,196
-8
2,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"If a terror incident has been claimed by TTP it still doesn’t mean that it has been carried out by TTP." Spokesperson KP Government

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580096423701643265

He claimed that he was a member of Tehreek-e-Taliban also.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580124182800891904

People of Sawat are protesting against TTP, but Spox of KP Government is defending them

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579845539193315328

KP govt spokesperson blames attacks on ‘splinter groups’ opposed to TTP talks

www.dawn.com

KP protests denounce resurgence of violence

Govt spokesperson blames attacks on ‘splinter groups’ opposed to TTP talks.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PTI leaders claim Saifullah Nyazee ‘picked up’ from Senate premises; FIA says no arrest has been made
Replies
1
Views
85
HAIDER
HAIDER
JackTheRipper
Fear and despair grip Pakistan’s Swat as TTP foothold increases
Replies
4
Views
384
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP takes ‘strict notice’ of by-poll code violation by KP CM, cabinet members
Replies
0
Views
119
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
1,360 social media influencers recruited in KP
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
TTP peace talks
Replies
2
Views
772
Tomcats
Tomcats

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom