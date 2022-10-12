"If a terror incident has been claimed by TTP it still doesn’t mean that it has been carried out by TTP." Spokesperson KP Government

KP protests denounce resurgence of violence Govt spokesperson blames attacks on ‘splinter groups’ opposed to TTP talks.

He claimed that he was a member of Tehreek-e-Taliban also.People of Sawat are protesting against TTP, but Spox of KP Government is defending themKP govt spokesperson blames attacks on ‘splinter groups’ opposed to TTP talks