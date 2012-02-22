IED Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi

An explosion took place outside the Israeli Embassy, which is situated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road (earlier Aurangzeb road) in New Delhi, Delhi Police told news agency PTI. Some cars have been damaged in the blast, it added.According to news agency ANI, it was low-intensity explosion. "Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway," it added in a tweet.Police sources told NDTV that the explosive (a suspected IED) was wrapped in a plastic bag and left on the pavement, where it detonated. The blast damaged the windscreens of four or five cars parked nearby, the report added."We received a call at around 5:45 pm regarding blast after which we reached the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident," Fire Officer Prem Lal told ANI.Reportedly, the blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government have gathered for the Beating the Retreat ceremony.(This is a developing story)