IED Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi

Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

1611925562943.png



An explosion took place outside the Israeli Embassy, which is situated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road (earlier Aurangzeb road) in New Delhi, Delhi Police told news agency PTI. Some cars have been damaged in the blast, it added.

According to news agency ANI, it was low-intensity explosion. "Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway," it added in a tweet.

Police sources told NDTV that the explosive (a suspected IED) was wrapped in a plastic bag and left on the pavement, where it detonated. The blast damaged the windscreens of four or five cars parked nearby, the report added.

"We received a call at around 5:45 pm regarding blast after which we reached the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident," Fire Officer Prem Lal told ANI.

Reportedly, the blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government have gathered for the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

(This is a developing story)

 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Yup false flag just to divert and ease the tensions because of the farmers, typical Indian playbook. Atleast come up with something new it is getting boring.
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

Now farmers will be asked to vacate the capital due to high security concerns. Doesnt get any more predictable.

1611927218831.png
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Kingslayerr said:
And now indians will start blaming Pakistan in 3...2...1....
the parts recovered of the exploded IED had a Pakistan flag on it. A taxi driver gave a ride to a Pakistani looking guy who planted it and told his name as "Ajmal Lohar", he forgot his bag in the taxi and it contained Pakistani Medicines, Sim card from Pakistan and a diary with name of his ISI handler "Naseeb-ud-din"
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Israel is going to blame Iran. I am waiting for India to blame either farmers or us.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Notice the patterns.

1. Farmers Protest
2. Chanted slogans for Pakistan
3. Allegedly Pakistan supporting Sikhs
4. Muslims in India against bill
5. Israeli Embassy targeted
6. Kashmir issue rising hot
7. FATF pressure & Afghanistan humiliation
8. DisInfoLab Indian Chronicles
9. Laddkah & Arunachal Pardesh beatings
10. Joe Biden became president
and so on and on..... Modi will be pulling lot of stunts
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

This has absolutely nothing to do with us, but I know Indians will jump to that conclusion.

We’ve been extremely patient with India, despite years of terror attacks by them, we’ve been dedicated to bringing them back to the negotiating table, ceasing any material support for Kashmiri resistance too. And even so, we don’t involve third nations like this even if we were to abandon our restraint and moral ground.

If it’s real it’s not us, but the timing is suspect, false flags are likely.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Jungibaaz said:
This has absolutely nothing to do with us, but I know Indians will jump to that conclusion.

We’ve been extremely patient with India, despite years of terror attacks by them, we’ve been dedicated to bringing them back to the negotiating table, ceasing any material support for Kashmiri resistance too. And even so, we don’t involve third nations like this even if we were to abandon our restraint and moral ground.

If it’s real it’s not us, but the timing is suspect, false flags are likely.
And how is that working
 
