IED blast in Quetta, Balochistan

--- OPEN ---
Time: 15:07 PST
Date: 05/24/2021
Location: Quetta Balochistan, Pakistan
Casualties: 5 = 5 injured.
Type of Incident: undetermined IED
Circumstances: Unknown offenders have used a roadside IED outside a mosque on Qambrani Road, Bashir Chowk in the provincial capital of Quetta. Unknown motive.
--- Message Ends ---
 
When everything is lost for the enemies random blasts to harm the innocent folks are the only options left for them....

As if they can deter Pak with such sorts of terrorism!! Bastards...
 
