IED blast in Quetta, Balochistan

--- OPEN ---
Time: 15:07 PST
Date: 05/24/2021
Location: Quetta Balochistan, Pakistan
Casualties: 5 = 5 injured.
Type of Incident: undetermined IED
Circumstances: Unknown offenders have used a roadside IED outside a mosque on Qambrani Road, Bashir Chowk in the provincial capital of Quetta. Unknown motive.
--- Message Ends ---
