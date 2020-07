At least 17 people, including a child, were injured in an explosion in Parachinar’s Turi Bazaar.Parachinar DSP Najab Ali said that the cause of the explosion was an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been fitted inside a vegetable cart. "The area is usually occupied by vegetable and fruit sellers," he said.District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Qaiser Abbas Bangash said that at least 17 injured, including a child, were brought to the facility.