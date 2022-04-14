IED attack in South Waziristan, 4 injured

jus_chillin
IED attack
#SouthWaziristan
4 security personnel injured in a terrorist IED attack in Zinda Panga area
Injured include
Havaldar Ghaffar
Sepoy Khalid
2 others soldiers (names not known yet)
This 2nd terrorist attack in single day.
@Huffal @Sainthood 101 @Bleek @PakSarZameen47 @Vapnope @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @Areesh
