IEA: Electric car sales jumped to more than 10 million last year, with China accounting for roughly 60% of the market

The record sales figures, contained within the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook for 2023, continue a trend of sustained growth for the industry.





“Electric car sales — including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) — exceeded 10 million last year, up 55% relative to 2021,” the IEA’s report says.





The Paris-based organization says more than 26 million electric cars were on the world’s roads in 2022, which represents a 60% increase relative to 2021.

Chinese market dominant​

