What's new

IEA: 80% Russian oil exports went to India, China in May

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
314
0
540
Country
India
Location
India
1686935803414.png

NEW DELHI: India and China guzzled almost 80% of Russian crude exports in May as the global oil flow changed direction under G7 and European energy curbs on Moscow, according to the International Energy Agency.

“India has increased purchases from almost nothing to close to 2 mb/d (million barrels per day), while China has raised liftings by 500 kb/d (kilo barrel per day) to 2.2 mb/d. In May 2023, India and China accounted for almost 80% of Russian crude oil exports. In turn, Russia made up 45% and 20% of crude imports in India and China, respectively,” the agency’s 2022-28 market analysis and forecast said.

It said the embargoes on Russian energy supplies have also changed the direction of product flow from Russia to Europe. “Russia previously accounted for large import shares of naphtha, gasoil, fuel oil in Europe as well as feedstocks in the United States. Import replacements in these markets came from further afield, including North America, the Middle East and Asia. Russian volumes in turn were routed to Türkiye, East of Suez, Latin America and Africa.”

This, the report said, has had a negative impact on shipping as freights went up as “the call on available tankers to carry volumes over longer distances massively tightened the market for available capacity".

Indian refiners began lapping up Russian crude that became available at discount since February 2022 Ukraine conflict as European buyers shunned those barrels. The embargoes on Russian products also opened up a window for Indian refiners to raise export of refined products to Europe.


www.google.com

India, China bought 80 per cent of Russia's oil in May: IEA - ET EnergyWorld

Russian Oil: India and China, the world's top oil users, continued to lap up heavily discounted Russian crude oil, buying as much as 80% of the oil that Moscow exported in May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
3,560
-40
3,483
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
NG Missile Vessels said:
View attachment 934727
NEW DELHI: India and China guzzled almost 80% of Russian crude exports in May as the global oil flow changed direction under G7 and European energy curbs on Moscow, according to the International Energy Agency.

“India has increased purchases from almost nothing to close to 2 mb/d (million barrels per day), while China has raised liftings by 500 kb/d (kilo barrel per day) to 2.2 mb/d. In May 2023, India and China accounted for almost 80% of Russian crude oil exports. In turn, Russia made up 45% and 20% of crude imports in India and China, respectively,” the agency’s 2022-28 market analysis and forecast said.

It said the embargoes on Russian energy supplies have also changed the direction of product flow from Russia to Europe. “Russia previously accounted for large import shares of naphtha, gasoil, fuel oil in Europe as well as feedstocks in the United States. Import replacements in these markets came from further afield, including North America, the Middle East and Asia. Russian volumes in turn were routed to Türkiye, East of Suez, Latin America and Africa.”

This, the report said, has had a negative impact on shipping as freights went up as “the call on available tankers to carry volumes over longer distances massively tightened the market for available capacity".

Indian refiners began lapping up Russian crude that became available at discount since February 2022 Ukraine conflict as European buyers shunned those barrels. The embargoes on Russian products also opened up a window for Indian refiners to raise export of refined products to Europe.


www.google.com

India, China bought 80 per cent of Russia's oil in May: IEA - ET EnergyWorld

Russian Oil: India and China, the world's top oil users, continued to lap up heavily discounted Russian crude oil, buying as much as 80% of the oil that Moscow exported in May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...

Russian Oil & Gas exports to India will drastically decrease now that Europe has decided that they will no longer buy Russian Oil & Gas through India rather through China.
 
V

vikan

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 12, 2023
25
0
14
Country
United States
Location
New Caledonia
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Russian Oil & Gas exports to India will drastically decrease now that Europe has decided that they will no longer buy Russian Oil & Gas through India rather through China.
Click to expand...
Is it by instinct you write such posts? Does writing anti India posts (pulling stuff literally and figuratively out of some anatomical hole in your body) come as naturally as breathing? No proofs no sources, just a post with no sense.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China to become oil refining juggernaut, raising global risks
Replies
0
Views
97
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Abid123
Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian oil, joining major buyers India and China
Replies
0
Views
305
Abid123
Abid123
beijingwalker
China and India 'launder' Russian oil and resell it to Western nations that sanctioned Moscow, study says
Replies
2
Views
605
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Muhammed45
Japan returned to importing crude oil from Russia in January
Replies
0
Views
248
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
N
India's fuel exports to EU up 572% since Ukraine war
Replies
2
Views
149
Kuru
Kuru

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom