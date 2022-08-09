Idols vandalised, temple set on fire in Kurigram

What's new

Miscreants vandalised two idols of Hindu gods Shiva and Manasa and set fire to a temple in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram early today.

The incident took place at Nawdanga village in the upazila between 3 and 4am, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent quoting Fazlur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Phulbari police station.

Police rushed to the spot upon information in the morning, the OC said, adding that members of the local Hindu community were alarmed by the incident.

About 40 percent of the temple structure was affected in the fire, he added.


Ratikanta Roy, the priest of the temple, said that he was woken from sleep by his neighbours Golzar Rahman and Badal Chandra who told him about the fire.

He, along with the locals, managed to douse the fire.

"I did not see who vandalised the idols and set the temple on fire," he said.


"My father and grandfather used to perform puja at this temple. After my father's death, I am also performing puja here," he said.

Sushil Chandra Roy, president of Nawdanga Union Puja Udjapan Parishad, said that they were horrified by the incident.

"The matter has been informed to the upazila administration and police. Preparations are underway to file a case in this incident," he said.

Ratan Roy, general secretary of the union unit of Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, said that the incident is a threat to them.

"Miscreants might have done this to create panic among Hindus," he said adding that there will be agitation if necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Police are investigating the incident. The miscreants will be arrested and brought under the law," OC Fazlur Rahman said.

Phulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suman Das told Daily Star that he was not aware of the matter. Necessary measures will be taken after looking into it, he said.


Lets see if miscreants behind this incident would be elected member of Bangladeshi parliament by the majority community like it happens in one particular neighbor of Bangladesh
 

