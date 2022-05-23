IDF wants next war to be 'fast and lethal' - top Israeli officer

Solidify said: While muslims busy in dis-crediting each other ...look at Pakistan itself .. forget ummah. Click to expand...

There is no Ummah. Lay down the crack pipe! Afghan, Syrian, Iraqi refugees drowning in the English Channel. North African refugees freezing to death in the Jungle in Calais… where was this precious “ummah” then?Middle Eastern nations have enough wealth to pay off the combined debt of most war torn African countries burdened with debt in one day. Where is the Ummah?A child dies from hunger every 10 seconds… where is the “Ummah”.There is no Ummah. It’s every nation for itself! Get real and focus on the bigger picture.