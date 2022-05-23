What's new

IDF wants next war to be 'fast and lethal' - top Israeli officer

S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
639
0
465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
As the IDF continues its month-long Chariots of Fire exercise, a senior IDF official in the Northern Command warned that Israel will continue to protect its citizens from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which persists in planning terror attacks against Jews around the world.

The officer spoke with The Jerusalem Post a day after senior IRGC officer Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari was gunned down outside his home in central Tehran. While he would not comment on the incident, the officer said that the Guard Corps “operates not only in Syria but throughout the Middle East, and we have one mission - to protect all citizens of Israel.”

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that though the northern front “is relatively quiet” and the area has prospered in recent years, “there have always been enemies around us and there will probably be more in the near future.”

The Middle East, he said, “is very dynamic. While it is quiet above the surface, it is not always so below the surface.”

The IDF’s month-long Chariots of Fire exercise is aimed at strengthening defenses and homefront resilience, and increasing the effectiveness of communication between various corps and commands.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit IDF largest training drill, dubbed “Chariots of Fire,”, May 10, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
© Provided by The Jerusalem PostPrime Minister Naftali Bennett visit IDF largest training drill, dubbed “Chariots of Fire,”, May 10, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

According to the military, the drill is unique and unprecedented in scope and will enable the army to maintain a high level of readiness in an ever-changing region. It aims to improve the military’s capabilities in an intense, multi-front and prolonged campaign against enemy forces on various fronts simultaneously.

Thousands of soldiers and reservists are taking part in the drill, which will see all commands including the air force, navy and regular and reserve forces taking part.

“The military wants the next war to be fast and lethal and will see ground maneuvering in enemy territory,” he said, adding that the most complex part of war is making sure that all bodies are connected to each other “so that the troops on the ground will have everything they need in order for the IDF to win – quickly.”

Though the drill was originally set to take place last year, it was delayed following the outbreak of Operation Guardian of the Walls last May. The drill this year also comes amid high tensions with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.

IDF assessments state that while it is unlikely that a war with Hezbollah will break out in the near future, the northern border remains the most explosive and both sides have warned that the next conflict between the two would be devastating.

Hezbollah has an estimated arsenal of between 130,000-150,000 missiles and rockets – the majority of them facing Israel’s civilian home front and strategic infrastructure.

A war with the terror group would see intensive rocket fire on the home front coming not only from Lebanon, but from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip as well as countries further from its borders.

According to the senior officer, in addition to the thousands of rockets expected to be launched towards Israel, “we will have to deal with challenges that we never saw before” including increased use of attack drones that continue to be an evolving threat that poses challenges to the Jewish state.

In addition to rocket fire and drones, Hezbollah is expected to try to infiltrate Israeli communities with their Radwan forces.

Though Israel destroyed the group’s cross-border attack tunnels, “Hezbollah continues to threaten to infiltrate into Israel. They have their plans and we have ours,” the senior officer said.

“And as a Golani, I can tell you that we are ready to meet them and their plans. While I prefer it not to happen, if they try, they know very well what they will encounter here.

"We love our country and we will fight for it,” he said. “That is the strength of the IDF. We are ready.”

Source https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/worl...hal-top-israeli-officer/ar-AAXC247?li=AAggNb9
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,774
-6
22,236
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Problem is Jews around the world support Israel financially and materially. They are NOT being targeted. But Israel wants another war...interesting.
This is the only nation on the planet that gets away with wanting war.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,774
-6
22,236
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Solidify said:
Brother I still believe in Ummah,
this is temporary
Regardless Imran Khan has awoken the masses & that in itself is a major victory.
Besides I own YT named Operations Umah.
Click to expand...
What ummah?

Al aqsa has been under attack for how long...no one ... no one at all cares.
Kashmir, Yemen Libya Syria Iraq Iran Rohinga, east Timor NOONE GIVES A SxxT
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
639
0
465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
alphapak said:
Israel armed forces want to protect the citizens of Israel whilst Pakistan armed forces want to
protect the corrupt criminals.
Click to expand...
The comparison of Isreal vs Pakistan is not even parallel to be considered a comparison.
9 million population of Isreal
230+ million population of Pk where for few 1-25 corrupted wallas whole nations is SUFFERING
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
639
0
465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Trango Towers said:
What ummah?

Al aqsa has been under attack for how long...no one ... no one at all cares.
Kashmir, Yemen Libya Syria Iraq Iran Rohinga, east Timor NOONE GIVES A SxxT
Click to expand...
Thats your opinion.
I have enough brothers in my environment WHO HAVE HELPED ME time over again
maybe you lack any brothers as friends hence your opinion ?
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,774
-6
22,236
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Solidify said:
Thats your opinion.
I have enough brothers in my environment WHO HAVE HELPED ME time over again
maybe you lack any brothers as friends hence your opinion ?
Click to expand...
Helped you..
Gosh I have seen kaffirs help kaffirs. Kaffirs help Muslims and mulisms help kaffirs. What's your point. That's not ummah. That's humanity
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,863
-1
10,624
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Solidify said:
The comparison of Isreal vs Pakistan is not even parallel to be considered a comparison.
9 million population of Isreal
230+ million population of Pk where for few 1-25 corrupted wallas whole nations is SUFFERING
Click to expand...

This is why I respect the Israeli Armed Forces one of the best fighting forces and most of all there population base a complete 180 from what garage we have.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,663
158
21,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Solidify said:
While muslims busy in dis-crediting each other ...look at Pakistan itself .. forget ummah.
Click to expand...
There is no Ummah. Lay down the crack pipe! Afghan, Syrian, Iraqi refugees drowning in the English Channel. North African refugees freezing to death in the Jungle in Calais… where was this precious “ummah” then?

Middle Eastern nations have enough wealth to pay off the combined debt of most war torn African countries burdened with debt in one day. Where is the Ummah?

A child dies from hunger every 10 seconds… where is the “Ummah”.

There is no Ummah. It’s every nation for itself! Get real and focus on the bigger picture.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
639
0
465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PakFactor said:
This is why I respect the Israeli Armed Forces one of the best fighting forces and most of all there population base a complete 180 from what garage we have.
Click to expand...
Its not the garage we have. Its totally blame goes on the Top leadership of PK.
If IK was not in power do you think Feb Balakot would have taken in favor of PAF? See the leadership role plays in strong nation.

images.jpg
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Two IDF commando officers killed in friendly fire incident at West Bank base
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
152
Views
5K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
khansaheeb
Israeli officer to be stationed in Arab country in historic first
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
TNT
TNT
Norwegian
The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy
Replies
4
Views
330
Englishman
Englishman
PDF
Israel to Hold Military Exercise Simulating Large-Scale Attack on Iran
2
Replies
21
Views
317
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
Muhammed45
Unarmed Palestinian woman shot by Israeli forces (VIDEO)
Replies
11
Views
306
Novus ordu seclorum
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom