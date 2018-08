IDF TRAINS FOR WAR WITH HEZBOLLAH IN NORTHERN DRILL

12 years after the last deadly conflict with the Lebanese terror group, the IDF has new technology and tactics.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot visits troops taking part in the two-week long drill in northern Israel. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The army has also invested a significant sum into upgrading its autonomous logistical fleet and the drill saw the use of these autonomous trucks