IDF Armored corps

DavidSling

DavidSling

Oct 25, 2013
Israel
The 65t Merkava 4 main battle tank entered full production in 2001 and began operational training with the Israel Defence Force in July 2003. The first battalion of Merkava Mk 4 tanks entered service with the Israel Defence Forces in 2004.

The Ministry of Defence plans to manufacture between 50 and 70 Merkava 4 tanks a year and up to 400 tanks may be manufactured in total, although budgetary constraints put these numbers in doubt. The Merkava 4 has been extensively improved including new armour protection and gun and electronics systems.

The Merkava 4 is slightly larger than the Merkava 3 Baz, which has been in service with the IDF since 1990. The Merkava 3 is offered for export by SIBAT based in Tel Aviv. The Merkava 4 is not offered for export but the systems and components are exported.

Merkava 4 main battle tank capabilities
The tank is capable of carrying eight infantry soldiers, a command group or three litter patients (stretcher casualties) in addition to the tank crew of commander, loader, gunner and driver. The tank is capable of firing on the move at moving targets and has demonstrated high hit probability in firing against attack helicopters using conventional anti-tank munitions.

Major contractors include: the El Op Electro-Optic Industries subsidiary of Elbit Systems which is responsible for the fire control system; the Israel Defence Force which carries out main construction and system integration and testing; Israel Military Industries for the supply of the main gun, ballistic protection and munitions; Imco Industries for the electrical systems; Urdan Industries for the hull, main turret and castings; and IAI Ramta for protection components.

The main part of the tank production, the construction of the hull and integration of all the systems is carried out in the Israel Defence Force workshop.

Merkava 4 battle tank weaponry
The Merkava 4 has a new all-electric turret developed by Elbit and subsidiary El-Op. Only one hatch is installed in the turret, the commander's hatch.

The improved 120mm smooth-bore gun has been developed by Israel Military Industries.

"The improved Merkava 4 battle tank gun can fire higher power munitions including new 120mm high-penetration projectiles and guided shells."
The new gun is an advanced generation of the gun developed for the Merkava 3. A Vidco thermal shroud on the gun reduces bending of the barrel resulting from environmental and firing conditions. The gun can fire higher power munitions including new 120mm high-penetration projectiles and guided shells.

The loader can select semi-automatically the ammunition type. The tank carries 48 rounds of ammunition each stored in a protective container. An electrically operated revolving magazine contains 10 ready-to-fire rounds.

The range of ammunition includes APFSDS-T M711 (CL 3254), the HEAT-MP-T M325 (CL 3105) and the TPCSDS-T M324 (CL 3139) supplied by the Ammunition Group of Israel Military Industries. The gun is also capable of firing French, German or US 120mm rounds.

The tank is fitted with 7.62mm machine guns and an internally operated 60mm mortar system developed by Soltam Ltd. The mortar can fire explosive and illumination rounds to a range of 2,700m.

The protection suite includes an advanced electromagnetic threat identification and warning system.

El Op fire control
The new fire control system, developed by El Op, includes very advanced features including the capability to acquire and lock onto moving targets, even airborne helicopters, while the tank itself is on the move.

The computer-controlled fire control system includes line-of-sight stabilisation in two axes, a second-generation television sight and automatic thermal target tracker, a laser range finder, an improved thermal night vision system and a dynamic cant angle indicator.

The commander's station is fitted with a stabilised panoramic day and night sight. The integrated operating system includes advanced data communications and battle management. Tadiran developed the Merkava's communications system, the inter communication system and the VRC 120 vehicular transceiver radio with embedded auxiliary receivers

"The Merkava 4's sensors include radar with four antennas placed around the vehicle."

Countermeasures
The tank is fitted with the Amcoram LWS-2 laser warning system, with threat warning display installed at the commander's station. This links to the Israel Military Industries POMALS (pedestal-operated multi-ammunition launching system) decoy launcher. One launcher is fitted on either side of the tank, which can launch smoke grenades and decoys.

A Merkava 4 has also been fitted with the Rafael Trophy Active Protection System.

Trophy provides 360° coverage against anti-tank rockets, anti-tank missiles and tank HEAT (high-explosive anti-tank) rounds. Once Trophy has detected a threat, it is tracked and classified and the optimal intercept point is computed, prior to launching a countermeasure.

Sensors include radar with four antennas placed around the vehicle. The system development was completed in April 2007 and the IDF has approved production for fitting on new Merkava tanks.

The Trophy system entered low-rate initial production (LRIP) in June 2008 and is planned to achieve initial operating capability in late 2009.

The system was successfully tested on the tank by the Israel Defence Force in December 2010. The Trophy system deployed on a Merkava 4 MBT defended an anti-tank missile fired by a gunman near the Gaza Strip security fence in March 2011.

GD 883 V-12 diesel engine
The Merkava 4 is powered by a V-12 diesel engine rated at 1,500hp. The engine compartment and one fuel tank are at the front of the tank and two fuel tanks are at the back. The new engine represents a 25% increase in power compared to the 1,200hp powerpack installed on the Merkava 3.

The German company MTU manufactures the engine components and the GD 883 engine is manufactured under licensed production by General Dynamics Land Systems in the USA. The engine is transferred to Israel for installation and integration with the automatic transmission and with the engine computer control system. The tank has automatic five-gear transmission rather than four gears as in the Merkava 3. The transmission system is manufactured by Renk. The single position rotary shock absorbers are installed externally.

Hull
The redesign of the hull around the installation of the new powerpack has provided improved frontal armour protection and improvement to the driver's field of view. For improved reverse driving the driver uses a camera.

"The Merkava 4 is powered by a V-12 diesel engine rated at 1,500hp."
A new feature of the tank is that the fitted modular special armour covers the turret. The tank is protected against a range of threats, including air-launched precision-guided missiles and advanced and top-attack anti-tank weapons. Automatic fire detection and suppression has been installed. The underside of the hull has been fitted with additional armour protection against mines.

The driver and crew compartments are equipped with heating and cooling air conditioning and a Shalon Chemical Industries combined individual and overpressure protection systems against contamination by NBC warfare.

Photos
upload_2016-5-7_22-6-56.jpeg

upload_2016-5-7_22-7-12.jpeg

images

images


TROPHY - Situational Awareness and Active Protection Systems
The Trophy is a situational awareness and active protection hard kill system that operates in three major stages: Threat detection and threat tracking followed by hard kill countermeasure (Multiple Explosive Formed Penetrators – MEFP) activation and threat neutralization.The neutralization process takes place only if the threat is about to hit the platform.
Trophy-HV
The Trophy was declared operational by the IDF in August 2009 and is currently in full production. Merkava 4 tanks integrated with Trophy active protection systems are presently being deployed in combat areas along Israel's borders.
Exceptional Capabilities
·360 Degree protection, while permitting sectors of the vehicle-mounted system to be rendered inactive when necessary for the protection of troops on the ground
·360 Degree situational awareness by detecting all incoming threats and identifying their launch position
·Extremely high elevation protection
·Neutralizes threats fired from very short range
·Neutralizes simultaneous threats arriving from one or more directions
·Minimum collateral damage
·Suitable for multiple platforms
·High kill probability while static or on the move
·Reduces platform weight
The Trophy system is adaptable to any combat platform.Once a platform is chosen, a short trade study is completed to work out any integration issues that may arise.Numerous elements are taken into consideration for each vehicle variant or type. For vehicles with relatively basic or light armor, e.g. the Stryker, the Trophy provides full protection against all types of RPG (as well as other threats) due to the fact that the Trophy destroys these types of threats without detonation.

http://www.army-technology.com/projects/merkava4/
 
Hell hound

sexiest tank ever produced.
 
I

Imtiaz_Sarwar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2014
635
0
363
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
How would you rate the performance of Merkava 4 in the war against Hisbullah in southern Labannon. According to my limited knowledge they did destroy a few of your tanks. Although Israel did get the upper hand in the end.
 
Imtiaz_Sarwar said:
How would you rate the performance of Merkava 4 in the war against Hisbullah in southern Labannon. According to my limited knowledge they did destroy a few of your tanks. Although Israel did get the upper hand in the end.
Click to expand...
During the 2006 Lebanon War, five Merkava tanks were destroyed.[29] Only the minority of the tanks used during the war were Merkava Mark IVs, as by 2006 they had still only entered service in limited numbers. Hezbollah fired over 1,000 anti-tank missiles during the conflict against both tanks and dismounted infantry.[29] Some 45 percent of all tanks and armoured vehicles hit with antitank missiles during the conflict suffered some form of armour penetration.[29] In total, 15 tank crewmen were killed by these ATGM penetrations.[30] The penetrations were caused by tandem warhead missiles. Hezbollah weaponry was believed to include advanced RussianRPG-29 'Vampir', AT-5 'Konkurs', AT-13 'Metis-M', and laser-guided AT-14 'Kornet'[31] HEAT missiles. The IDF reported finding the state-of-the-art Kornet ATGMs on Hezbollah positions in the village of Ghandouriyeh.[32] Several months after the cease-fire, reports have provided detailed photographic evidence that Kornet ATGMs were indeed both in possession of, and used by, Hezbollah in this area.[33][34] Another Merkava IV tank crewman was killed when a tank ran over an improvised explosive device (IED). This tank had additional V-shaped underside armor, limiting casualties to just one of the seven personnel (four crewmen and three infantrymen) on board. In total, five Merkava tanks (two Merkava IIs, one Merkava III, and two Merkava IVs) were destroyed.[29] Of these two Merkava Mark IVs, one was by powerful IEDs, and the other by Russian AT-14 'Kornet' missiles. The Israeli military said that it was satisfied with the Merkava Mark IV's performance, and attributed problems to insufficient training before the war.[35][36] In total, 50 Merkava tanks (predominantly Merkava IIs and IIIs) were damaged, eight of which remained serviceable on the battlefield. 21 tanks suffered armour penetrations (15 from missiles, and 6 from IEDs and anti-tank mines).[29]

After the 2006 war, and as the IDF becomes increasingly involved in unconventional and guerrilla warfare, some analysts say the Merkava is too vulnerable to advanced anti-tank missiles, that in their man-portable types can be fielded by guerrilla warfare opponents.[37][38] Other post-war analysts, including David Eshel, disagree, arguing that reports of losses to Merkavas were overstated and that "summing up the performance of Merkava tanks, especially the latest version Merkava Mark IV, most tank crews agree that, in spite of the losses sustained and some major flaws in tactical conduct, the tank proved its mettle in its first high-saturation combat."[39] On a comparison done by the armor corps newsletter, it was shown that the average number of crewmen killed per tank penetrated by missile/rocket was reduced from 2 during the Yom Kippur War to 1.5 during the 1982 Lebanon War to 1 during the2006 Lebanon War proving how, even in the face of the improvement in anti-tank weaponry, the Merkava series tanks provide increasingly better protection to its crew. The IDF wanted to increase orders of new Merkava Mark IV tanks, and planned to add the Trophy (countermeasure) to Merkava Mark IV tanks, and to increase joint training between crews and Israeli antitank soldiers.[40][41]

Hizballa used IED's and anti tank missiles against IDF's armored vehicles from within houses and populated places in order to prevent retaliation.
in global the merkava 4 did very good against massive IED and missiles attacks
 
DavidSling said:
During the 2006 Lebanon War, five Merkava tanks were destroyed.[29] Only the minority of the tanks used during the war were Merkava Mark IVs, as by 2006 they had still only entered service in limited numbers. Hezbollah fired over 1,000 anti-tank missiles during the conflict against both tanks and dismounted infantry.[29] Some 45 percent of all tanks and armoured vehicles hit with antitank missiles during the conflict suffered some form of armour penetration.[29] In total, 15 tank crewmen were killed by these ATGM penetrations.[30] The penetrations were caused by tandem warhead missiles. Hezbollah weaponry was believed to include advanced RussianRPG-29 'Vampir', AT-5 'Konkurs', AT-13 'Metis-M', and laser-guided AT-14 'Kornet'[31] HEAT missiles. The IDF reported finding the state-of-the-art Kornet ATGMs on Hezbollah positions in the village of Ghandouriyeh.[32] Several months after the cease-fire, reports have provided detailed photographic evidence that Kornet ATGMs were indeed both in possession of, and used by, Hezbollah in this area.[33][34] Another Merkava IV tank crewman was killed when a tank ran over an improvised explosive device (IED). This tank had additional V-shaped underside armor, limiting casualties to just one of the seven personnel (four crewmen and three infantrymen) on board. In total, five Merkava tanks (two Merkava IIs, one Merkava III, and two Merkava IVs) were destroyed.[29] Of these two Merkava Mark IVs, one was by powerful IEDs, and the other by Russian AT-14 'Kornet' missiles. The Israeli military said that it was satisfied with the Merkava Mark IV's performance, and attributed problems to insufficient training before the war.[35][36] In total, 50 Merkava tanks (predominantly Merkava IIs and IIIs) were damaged, eight of which remained serviceable on the battlefield. 21 tanks suffered armour penetrations (15 from missiles, and 6 from IEDs and anti-tank mines).[29]

After the 2006 war, and as the IDF becomes increasingly involved in unconventional and guerrilla warfare, some analysts say the Merkava is too vulnerable to advanced anti-tank missiles, that in their man-portable types can be fielded by guerrilla warfare opponents.[37][38] Other post-war analysts, including David Eshel, disagree, arguing that reports of losses to Merkavas were overstated and that "summing up the performance of Merkava tanks, especially the latest version Merkava Mark IV, most tank crews agree that, in spite of the losses sustained and some major flaws in tactical conduct, the tank proved its mettle in its first high-saturation combat."[39] On a comparison done by the armor corps newsletter, it was shown that the average number of crewmen killed per tank penetrated by missile/rocket was reduced from 2 during the Yom Kippur War to 1.5 during the 1982 Lebanon War to 1 during the2006 Lebanon War proving how, even in the face of the improvement in anti-tank weaponry, the Merkava series tanks provide increasingly better protection to its crew. The IDF wanted to increase orders of new Merkava Mark IV tanks, and planned to add the Trophy (countermeasure) to Merkava Mark IV tanks, and to increase joint training between crews and Israeli antitank soldiers.[40][41]

Hizballa used IED's and anti tank missiles against IDF's armored vehicles from within houses and populated places in order to prevent retaliation.
in global the merkava 4 did very good against massive IED and missiles attacks
Click to expand...
that pretty good considering that 1000 missiles were fired and tank was in urban areas which is considered death trap for tanks.
so how effective is trophy system in urban ambush where attacker is mostly standing on the top of buildings so effectively making a normal missile a top attack one.
 
Natan

Hell hound said:
that pretty good considering that 1000 missiles were fired and tank was in urban areas which is considered death trap for tanks.
so how effective is trophy system in urban ambush where attacker is mostly standing on the top of buildings so effectively making a normal missile a top attack one.
Click to expand...
Rockets and missiles, including various RPG's.

Look at the angle of the launchers:
angle.JPG


BTW, of all the images in the other comments here, only one photo was of Merkava 4.
The others were Merkava 3, Merkava 2, and even Magach 6.
 
jammersat

khizballa's success was the media stunt they pulled and they won

wikipedia says the only way merkava offers extra protection is by having the engine in the front , where tanks poise their front on their way backward , other than that its extra weight proved to be a burden like in 2006 lebanon war where they couldn't climb the israeli desert up across the lebanese border

i know who came with the front engine concept , it was ferdinand porsche ! a nazi !

http://forum.axishistory.com/viewtopic.php?t=142189
 
Natan said:
Rockets and missiles, including various RPG's.

Look at the angle of the launchers:
View attachment 304307

BTW, of all the images in the other comments here, only one photo was of Merkava 4.
The others were Merkava 3, Merkava 2, and even Magach 6.
Click to expand...
the thing i love about his monster is that its not just a tank it is an armored personnel carrier, mortar, ambulance and ifv all in one.but one thing i find hard to believe is its rear protection is as good as other tanks as rear of the tank already has less armor adding a rear entrance will further decrease its protection.its fine in open tank battles but can be a serious issue in urban combat.
 
