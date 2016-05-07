IDF Armored corps

Merkava 4 main battle tank capabilities

Merkava 4 battle tank weaponry

El Op fire control

Countermeasures

GD 883 V-12 diesel engine

Hull

Photos









TROPHY - Situational Awareness and Active Protection Systems

The Trophy is a situational awareness and active protection hard kill system that operates in three major stages: Threat detection and threat tracking followed by hard kill countermeasure (Multiple Explosive Formed Penetrators – MEFP) activation and threat neutralization.The neutralization process takes place only if the threat is about to hit the platform.

Trophy-HV

The Trophy was declared operational by the IDF in August 2009 and is currently in full production. Merkava 4 tanks integrated with Trophy active protection systems are presently being deployed in combat areas along Israel's borders.

Exceptional Capabilities

·360 Degree protection, while permitting sectors of the vehicle-mounted system to be rendered inactive when necessary for the protection of troops on the ground

·360 Degree situational awareness by detecting all incoming threats and identifying their launch position

·Extremely high elevation protection

·Neutralizes threats fired from very short range

·Neutralizes simultaneous threats arriving from one or more directions

·Minimum collateral damage

·Suitable for multiple platforms

·High kill probability while static or on the move

·Reduces platform weight

The Trophy system is adaptable to any combat platform.Once a platform is chosen, a short trade study is completed to work out any integration issues that may arise.Numerous elements are taken into consideration for each vehicle variant or type. For vehicles with relatively basic or light armor, e.g. the Stryker, the Trophy provides full protection against all types of RPG (as well as other threats) due to the fact that the Trophy destroys these types of threats without detonation.