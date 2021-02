IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, held under the patronage of H.H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will be the first global live defence event taking place during COVID-19 recovery phase. With a high level of safety measures and the participation of more than 1,300 international and local exhibitors from more than 60 countries, join us from 21 - 25 February 2021 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center to learn, explore, meet in person, and do business.