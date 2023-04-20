IDEX 2023: The Modern Small Arms of China​

About the keyholing issue, I’m inclined to believe that it is just rubber bullets, as I described in my third video about the QBZ191. The guns in the keyholing video eject copper-washed casings, and the rubber bullets have copper-washed casings. DBP191 – which is the live ammunition designed for the QBZ191 – has a green lacquered case. The ejection seen in the video also looked much weaker than in live fire videos. It also makes sense that they used rubber bullets in CQB training to avoid damaging the shoot house and ricochets.