IDEX 2023 from 20 - 24 February 2023. Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

Rosoboronexport to propose new joint industrial cooperation projects at IDEX 2023​

February 17, 2023Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec State Corporation, will organize a large-scale display of Russia's leading defense industry enterprises in the country's pavilion at IDEX 2023, the world's biggest international defense and security exhibition, to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from February 20 to 24."Middle East countries are Russia's traditional and important partners. Rosoboronexport is implementing a lot of military-technical cooperation projects in the region," said Rosoboronexport's Director General Alexander Mikheev. "Today, we are busy working out proposals for the forms of partnership that could be of immediate interest to Middle East nations—primarily related to technology transfer, joint R&D, and application of offset programs. Rosoboronexport is considering options for joint design and manufacture of cutting-edge high-tech products, including a fifth-generation fighter based on the Checkmate light tactical aircraft, further work on the development and production of air defense systems, equipment for the Navy, and weapons for the Army.”Russia’s joint display at IDEX 2023 will be located in a separate pavilion, where Rosoboronexport and Russian defense industry firms will showcase the latest high-tech military products for all services of the armed forces. More than 200 full-scale models of armament, ammunition and military gear will be on display for the guests and visitors of the pavilion.Representatives of the Army will be shown weapon stations for equipping various armored vehicles, in particular, a full-scale model of the AU-220M 57 mm multipurpose remote weapon station. In addition, visitors to the Russian pavilion will be able to see the T-90MS MBT and the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, the BMPT tank support fighting vehicle, the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, including a version equipped with a new remote weapon station, the BT-3F armored personnel carrier, as well as explosive reactive armor (ERA) systems. Most of the vehicles have proved themselves in the region and have been successfully tested in actual combat operations against terrorist groups.At IDEX 2023, Rosoboronexport and Rostec-affiliated enterprises will demonstrate Russian-developed missile and artillery weapons. Among them are the Iskander-E theater missile system, the 9K515 (Tornado-S) multiple rocket launcher system, the Khrizantema-S and Kornet-EM ATGM systems.Visitors to the Russian pavilion will be able to get acquainted with the Typhoon-family MRAP wheeled armored vehicles, remote-controlled and Uran-6 robotic mine-clearing systems, small arms, modern individual protection and gear sets for army and special forces units, as well as ammunition for armored vehicles, artillery and missile systems, and close combat weapons. Among others, the Krasnopol and Kitolov-2M advanced guided artillery projectiles will be offered to the partners.As part of its small arms stand, Rosoboronexport will display a wide range of Kalashnikov assault rifles, including the AK-200 series, the AK-12, AK-15, AK-19 and AK-308, the Chukavin sniper rifle, as well as ORSIS-branded civilian and law-enforcement weapons: the ORSIS-375ST sniper rifle and the ORSIS F-17M and ORSIS 12.7 mm high-precision carbines.For the Air Force, Rosoboronexport will show at IDEX 2023 the Checkmate light tactical aircraft, the Ka-52E and Mi-28NE attack helicopters, and the Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter. A broad range of modern weaponry for them, including the Item 305E and Vikhr-1 guided missiles that have proved their effectiveness against armored vehicles, will be on display. Visitors to the Russian pavilion will also be able to see the Orion-E, Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 aerial drones.Russia’s air defense systems are well known worldwide for being effective against any current and emerging air threats. Rosoboronexport is ready both to supply separate systems and to assist friendly states in building a national layered air defense system.A wide range of anti-aircraft missile systems of various ranges and purposes will be presented to partners at the exhibition. Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation will showcase in Abu Dhabi the S-400 Triumf and Antey-4000 long-range SAM systems, the S-350E Vityaz and the Viking medium-range SAM systems, as well as the Tor short-range SAM systems of various modifications. High Precision Systems, a Rostec subsidiary, will display the Pantsir-S1M SPAAGM system and the Verba MANPADS.A variety of radars will also be on display at IDEX 2023, including unique solutions developed by Russian designers: the Sula space surveillance radar, the Gamma-DE medium/high-altitude acquisition radar, the Kasta-2E2 low-altitude radar and the P-18-2 Prima radar capable of effectively detecting current and emerging low-observable aerial targets, including any stealth aircraft.Russian counter-drone systems, in particular the Repellent, Repellent-Patrol, RLK-MCE, RB-504P-E and RB-504A-E, as well as the Pischal-PRO portable system exhibited at the Rosoboronexport stand, are expected to attract a great deal of attention.