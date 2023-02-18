What's new

IDEX 2023 from 20 - 24 February 2023. Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

IDEX 2023 from 20 - 24 February 2023.
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626589744410005505



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626573940624871425



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626880891665481728


FpP50zIaIAA26Dn
 
AM General to Internationally Debut HUMVEE Saber Concept at IDEX 2023​


ByUMAIR ASLAM
February 18, 2023

Leading global military mobility solutions provider AM General will showcase innovative products and technology that sets the standard to support the warfighter, today and well into the future, at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) February 20-24, 2023, Booth #B08, Hall 2, U.S. Pavilion, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

On the heels of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) follow on contract award, the company will debut the HUMVEE Saber Blade Edition concept outside of the United States – a collaboration with leading defense companies to showcase the platform’s flexibility to easily integrate various advanced weapons systems.

“We are extremely excited to participate at IDEX, which is the perfect venue to introduce new and innovative products on the world’s stage in support of our most important customer – the Warfighter,” said John Chadbourne, AM General EVP – Chief Business Development Officer. “With the HUMVEE Saber Blade Edition, we continue to push the boundaries of lethality and protection on the battlefield, and we’re proud of the collective effort we fostered with AeroVironment and Hornet to develop this concept.”

The company’s core capability of Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) development and production with HUMVEE vehicles, HUMVEE Saber, and now JLTV, ensures that the end user is well equipped and supported on the battlefield. The HUMVEE Saber Blade Edition concept underscores how AM General continues to innovate to adapt and win on the modern battlefield with offensive and defensive capabilities – all in a vehicle that is rugged, responsive, and reliable.

The HUMVEE Saber Blade edition integrates AeroVironment’s Switchblade® loitering munitions and a Hornet Air Guard Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) with Counter-UAS concept by Hornet. The loitering munitions on the HUMVEE Saber Blade Edition include the Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600 that provide rapidly deployable, loitering precision strike missiles for use against non-line-of-sight targets. The Hornet Air Guard offers anti-drone detection & neutralization capabilities to the Hornet RCWS which provides surveillance, fire, and self-protection thanks the use of air-burst ammunition and the addition of an independent drone detection ring.

“The current conflicts have demonstrated the increasing importance of drones, whether to target vehicles or for reconnaissance missions. Being able to detect and defeat such threats while maintaining the vehicle’s primary protective capacity is the ultimate capability for a Remote-Controlled Weapon Station. That’s Hornet Air Guard ambition,” explains Jean Boy, Managing Director of Hornet.

Through continuous improvement, the HUMVEE Saber contains leap-ahead technology in a redesigned vehicle that offers increased levels of protection in a truly agile light tactical vehicle. The proprietary cabin design is redefining survivability that allows for 360-degree kinetic energy threat protection as well as blast threat protection. Built off the HUMVEE vehicle platform, the HUMVEE Saber offers maximum commonality, simplified maintenance, and streamlined fleet sustainment.
 
Turkiye to display defense products at IDEX 2023​


Türkiye will participate in IDEX 2023 and NAVDEX 2023 together with the “Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Defence Industry Agency” (SSB) and “Turkish Defence and Aerospace Industry Exporters Association” (SSI), as well as 51 (fifty-one) Turkish Defense Industry companies. During the fair, various unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators, and logistics support products produced by Turkish defense industry companies will be promoted and presented to all participants, especially to MENA region.

IDEX International Defence Exhibition and Conference is aimed to provide a basis to develop and deepen the potential of cooperation with new projects between Turkish defense industry companies and countries participating in the exhibition. During the exhibition, the Turkish official delegation will hold meetings with the host country authorities as well as the delegations of other countries that will participate in the exhibition. In the Turkish Companies Stands, information about the Turkish defense industry and its advanced technologic capabilities will be presented to the fair participants, notably to United Arab Emirates military officials, and cooperation opportunities will be considered.

IDEX International Defence Exhibition and Conference, which is held for the thirtieth year this year, will be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates between 20-24 February 2023 with the participation of the defense industries and high-level official delegations of countries from all over the world.

IDEX International Defence Exhibition and Conference which is held under the patronage of the President of the United Arab Emirate has been held every two years in Abu Dhabi, is the only international defense exhibition and conference in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region demonstrating the latest technologies across land, sea and air sectors of defense. IDEX International Defence Exhibition and Conference are held concurrently with NAVDEX Naval Defence and Maritime Security Event covering maritime issues.
 
Rosoboronexport to propose new joint industrial cooperation projects at IDEX 2023​


UMAIR ASLAM
February 17, 2023

Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec State Corporation, will organize a large-scale display of Russia’s leading defense industry enterprises in the country’s pavilion at IDEX 2023, the world’s biggest international defense and security exhibition, to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from February 20 to 24.

“Middle East countries are Russia’s traditional and important partners. Rosoboronexport is implementing a lot of military-technical cooperation projects in the region,” said Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev. “Today, we are busy working out proposals for the forms of partnership that could be of immediate interest to Middle East nations—primarily related to technology transfer, joint R&D, and application of offset programs. Rosoboronexport is considering options for joint design and manufacture of cutting-edge high-tech products, including a fifth-generation fighter based on the Checkmate light tactical aircraft, further work on the development and production of air defense systems, equipment for the Navy, and weapons for the Army.”

Russia’s joint display at IDEX 2023 will be located in a separate pavilion, where Rosoboronexport and Russian defense industry firms will showcase the latest high-tech military products for all services of the armed forces. More than 200 full-scale models of armament, ammunition and military gear will be on display for the guests and visitors of the pavilion.

Representatives of the Army will be shown weapon stations for equipping various armored vehicles, in particular, a full-scale model of the AU-220M 57 mm multipurpose remote weapon station. In addition, visitors to the Russian pavilion will be able to see the T-90MS MBT and the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, the BMPT tank support fighting vehicle, the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, including a version equipped with a new remote weapon station, the BT-3F armored personnel carrier, as well as explosive reactive armor (ERA) systems. Most of the vehicles have proved themselves in the region and have been successfully tested in actual combat operations against terrorist groups.

At IDEX 2023, Rosoboronexport and Rostec-affiliated enterprises will demonstrate Russian-developed missile and artillery weapons. Among them are the Iskander-E theater missile system, the 9K515 (Tornado-S) multiple rocket launcher system, the Khrizantema-S and Kornet-EM ATGM systems.

Visitors to the Russian pavilion will be able to get acquainted with the Typhoon-family MRAP wheeled armored vehicles, remote-controlled and Uran-6 robotic mine-clearing systems, small arms, modern individual protection and gear sets for army and special forces units, as well as ammunition for armored vehicles, artillery and missile systems, and close combat weapons. Among others, the Krasnopol and Kitolov-2M advanced guided artillery projectiles will be offered to the partners.

As part of its small arms stand, Rosoboronexport will display a wide range of Kalashnikov assault rifles, including the AK-200 series, the AK-12, AK-15, AK-19 and AK-308, the Chukavin sniper rifle, as well as ORSIS-branded civilian and law-enforcement weapons: the ORSIS-375ST sniper rifle and the ORSIS F-17M and ORSIS 12.7 mm high-precision carbines.

For the Air Force, Rosoboronexport will show at IDEX 2023 the Checkmate light tactical aircraft, the Ka-52E and Mi-28NE attack helicopters, and the Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter. A broad range of modern weaponry for them, including the Item 305E and Vikhr-1 guided missiles that have proved their effectiveness against armored vehicles, will be on display. Visitors to the Russian pavilion will also be able to see the Orion-E, Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 aerial drones.

Russia’s air defense systems are well known worldwide for being effective against any current and emerging air threats. Rosoboronexport is ready both to supply separate systems and to assist friendly states in building a national layered air defense system.

A wide range of anti-aircraft missile systems of various ranges and purposes will be presented to partners at the exhibition. Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation will showcase in Abu Dhabi the S-400 Triumf and Antey-4000 long-range SAM systems, the S-350E Vityaz and the Viking medium-range SAM systems, as well as the Tor short-range SAM systems of various modifications. High Precision Systems, a Rostec subsidiary, will display the Pantsir-S1M SPAAGM system and the Verba MANPADS.

A variety of radars will also be on display at IDEX 2023, including unique solutions developed by Russian designers: the Sula space surveillance radar, the Gamma-DE medium/high-altitude acquisition radar, the Kasta-2E2 low-altitude radar and the P-18-2 Prima radar capable of effectively detecting current and emerging low-observable aerial targets, including any stealth aircraft.

Russian counter-drone systems, in particular the Repellent, Repellent-Patrol, RLK-MCE, RB-504P-E and RB-504A-E, as well as the Pischal-PRO portable system exhibited at the Rosoboronexport stand, are expected to attract a great deal of attention.
 
I was right, this was seen at the EDGE pavilion the day before IDEX

It’s not big by any means but it’s not small either, I’d say MTOW is at least a couple tons.

From the shape of it, it is "fat" so it isn't a fighter but rather a bomber unmanned aircraft. What is it your thoughts? The wing and the wingspan is small so it can't have loads of pylons which means less missiles.
 
The main mission of loyal wingman aircraft is to support the operations of manned aircraft.
It’s likely used to absorb missiles from enemy and conduct intelligence missions as well as jamming. It’s a force multiplier not intended to take the role of fighters in service yet.


1676831449775.jpeg
 

