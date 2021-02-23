IDEX 2021: Al Jasoor joins forces with Raytheon Emirates, EARTH to integrate high energy laser systems onto Rabdan 8x8 armored vehicle



Al Jasoor, the exclusive supplier of the Rabdan 8x8 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, announced its collaboration with Raytheon Emirates and Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) to embed a High-Energy Laser Weapon System onto Al Jasoor’s signature Rabdan 8x8 platform. Earth, a leading facilitator of state-of-the-art R&D, engineering, and technology integration, and sister entity of Al Jasoor within EDGE, is responsible for the seamless integrationof the Rabdan vehicle withthe advanced laser system.The next generation Rabdan 8x8 armored fighting vehicle is an advanced, mission-ready platform built to meet a range of versatile objectives. Highly mobile on land and water, Rabdan is available in several configurations and can be equipped with different levels of armor protection to ensure tactical and technical advantages.Raytheon’s High Energy Laser Weapon System is powered by technologies that use photons, or particles of light, to carry out military missions. The cutting-edge product uses an advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor, to detect, identify and track multiple threats, primarily from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Once targeted, the system is designed to rapidly and precisely engage, and neutralize, the non-cooperating UAV.One of the decisive advantages of Raytheon’s laser systems are their unmatched precision. In addition, connected to an adequate power source, they demonstrate"infinite magazine depth,"or a virtually unlimited supply of ammunition. Complementing their pinpoint accuracy, lasers represent a low-cost-per-shot option, making them an ideal solution for low-cost threats such as those posed by drones.As an additional feature that reinforces itssuitability for the Rabdan amphibious vehicle, the laser weapon system boasts high survivability, while providing 360-degree coverage in a rugged package that can be scaled to accommodate the demands of the mission.As a sister entity of Al Jasoor in the Platforms and Systems cluster within EDGE, EARTH brings its world-class technology integration capabilities to the partnership, ensuring all subsystems function as one cohesive unit. The laser system’s open architecture allows for seamless installation across military platforms. This will enable EARTH to leverage itsengineering excellence with flexibility to address dynamic tactical requirements with high-performance and reliable mission-ready solutions.Speaking on the occasion, Fahad Al Absi, CEO, Al Jasoor, said: “We are extremely proud of our collaboration with Raytheon Emirates and our proactive synergies with our sister entity, EARTH. The High Energy Laser Weapon System is one of the most advanced in the market for counter-UAV capabilities. As drone incursions become increasingly widespread, Al Jasoor is committed to delivering a vehicle that caters to the operational requirements of armed forces across the world.”For his part, Alan Davis, CEO of Raytheon Emirates, said: “With drones presenting both opportunities and challenges,we at Raytheon Emirates are honoured to be collaborating with Al Jasoor and EARTH to equip the Rabdan armoured vehicle with counter-UAV capabilities that provides an effective and safe approach to identifying and negating potential threats.”Jamal Al Mheiri, CEO, EARTH, said: “EARTH is delighted to deliver its leading-edge capabilities in technology integration to support the collaborating between Raytheon Emirates and Al Jasoor, and we look forward to witnessing the interoperability benefits of this relationship.”Al Jasoor works relentlessly to meet the nation’s diversearmoured vehicle requirements, with a strong vision for manufacturing land platforms in order to address the future needs of the UAE’s domestic and export markets. The company is committed to harnessing advanced technologies to remain adaptable and progressive within the fast-evolving landscape of conflict.Al Jasoor is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.