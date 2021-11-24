IDET 2021: PAKISTAN’S ARMED SHAHPAR-II UNDERGOING FLIGHT TRIALS

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Pakistan’s Global Industrial Defence & Solutions (GIDS) was present at the IDET exhibition in Brno during October 6-8, showcasing a range of systems including the Shahpar-II unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
Until this year the Shahpar-II was used primarily for surveillance by the Pakistan Army with a ZUMR-II electro-optical payload. However, flight trials are now underway for an armed version featuring two 45kg Barq laser guided munitions.
An image of the Shahpar-II at the GIDS stand, without the Burraq weapons. Alan Warnes
According to one source, four sorties have so far been successfully flown in this configuration.
The Shahpar-II has a maximum ceiling of 20,000ft, an endurance of up to 14 hours and line-of-sight data-link range of up to 300km. Future plans could see the integration of a satellite communications (SATCOM) system.
The likely customers are the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force, while GIDS revealed the armed version will be unveiled a Cairo’s Egyptian Defence Exhibition (EDEX) in early December.
By Alan Warnes
