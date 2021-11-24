IDET 2021: PAKISTAN’S ARMED SHAHPAR-II UNDERGOING FLIGHT TRIALS

Your aviation destination Key.Aero brings all the best aviation content in one place – from in-depth articles to video interviews, insightful infographics, fun quizzes and much more. New content landing all the time!

Until this year the Shahpar-II was used primarily for surveillance by the Pakistan Army with a ZUMR-II electro-optical payload. However, flight trials are now underway for an armed version featuring two 45kg Barq laser guided munitions.An image of the Shahpar-II at the GIDS stand, without the Burraq weapons. Alan WarnesAccording to one source, four sorties have so far been successfully flown in this configuration.The Shahpar-II has a maximum ceiling of 20,000ft, an endurance of up to 14 hours and line-of-sight data-link range of up to 300km. Future plans could see the integration of a satellite communications (SATCOM) system.The likely customers are the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force, while GIDS revealed the armed version will be unveiled a Cairo's Egyptian Defence Exhibition (EDEX) in early December.By Alan Warnes