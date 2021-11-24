What's new

IDET 2021: PAKISTAN'S ARMED SHAHPAR-II UNDERGOING FLIGHT TRIALS

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Pakistan’s Global Industrial Defence & Solutions (GIDS) was present at the IDET exhibition in Brno during October 6-8, showcasing a range of systems including the Shahpar-II unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Until this year the Shahpar-II was used primarily for surveillance by the Pakistan Army with a ZUMR-II electro-optical payload. However, flight trials are now underway for an armed version featuring two 45kg Barq laser guided munitions.
According to one source, four sorties have so far been successfully flown in this configuration.

The Shahpar-II has a maximum ceiling of 20,000ft, an endurance of up to 14 hours and line-of-sight data-link range of up to 300km. Future plans could see the integration of a satellite communications (SATCOM) system.
The likely customers are the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force, while GIDS revealed the armed version will be unveiled a Cairo’s Egyptian Defence Exhibition (EDEX) in early December.

By Alan Warnes

Pandora

Pandora

Philip the Arab said:
Barq is too heavy, for the 45 kg weight you could carry 2 MAM-L/DS-16 type munitions on each hardpoint.

Barq specs available online are nothing but speculation. Estimates are based on chinese and US analogues. so i dont see getting any benefits from an off the shelf option. Also Barq is local product so it should always be preferred as long as other product doesn't present a very significant upgrade. Barq is also a mature missile extensively used.
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

Pandora said:
Also Barq is local product so it should always be preferred as long as other product doesn't present a very significant upgrade. Barq is also a mature missile extensively used.
Taking out the motor of the Barq would lighten it a good bit and allow it to be a full glide munition.
 
Pandora

Pandora

Philip the Arab said:
Taking out the motor of the Barq would lighten it a good bit and allow it to be a full glide munition.
That defies it role as a low cost laser guided missile. That saying Pakistan is also cooperating with Turkey on UCAV so we might see Turkish origin missiles on it as well. Extent of cooperation with Turkey on drone and missile tech hasn't been disclosed.
 
B

Bilal.

Pandora said:
That defies it role as a low cost laser guided missile. That saying Pakistan is also cooperating with Turkey on UCAV so we might see Turkish origin missiles on it as well. Extent of cooperation with Turkey on drone and missile tech hasn't been disclosed.
A glide bomb based on Barq should actually be cheaper per unit due to less components (rocket motor and associated).
 
Pandora

Pandora

Bilal. said:
A glide bomb based on Barq should actually be cheaper per unit due to less components (rocket motor and associated).
Glide bombs are for stationary targets and don't provide pin point accuracy. Laser guided missiles provide near 0 CEP and high speed of missile gives less time to react.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Pandora said:
That defies it role as a low cost laser guided missile. That saying Pakistan is also cooperating with Turkey on UCAV so we might see Turkish origin missiles on it as well. Extent of cooperation with Turkey on drone and missile tech hasn't been disclosed.
During a recent interview at CNN-TURK, the TAI boss has publicly declared they have very close engineering and technology related relationship with the Pak universities, institutions, companies etc…
 
