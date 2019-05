IDET 2019: General Dynamics presents the ASCOD to replace the BMP-2

The ASCOD IFV of General Dynamics European Land Systems showcased during IDET 2019, Brno in Czech Republic

IDET 2019: Slovak MoD showcases BPsV1 combat reconnaisance vehicle

The BPsV1 (upgraded BMP-1 IFV) of the Slovak Army on display during IDET 2019, Czech Republic