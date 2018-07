Identity crisis - how do we fix this?

So my family have come back from holiday in Rome, Italy. I could not go because of some business demands. In Rome after few days they yearned for Pakistani food. So they found a nice place which served good, simple Pakistani food. The restaurent owner was incredibly nice and gave personal service once he found out they were of Pakistani origin. So no complaints there.The guy was about mid 40s and had migrated from Eminabad, Pakistan about 5 years before. So he had done good for himself. From nothing he had worked hard and now ran a small restaurent eve if the inside decor was gaudy and heap. The food though was good.To recap this he was over the moon to see fellow Pakistanis even if they were from UK. He asked them where they were from in Pakistan etc. Being in his mid 40s he was born at least 25 years after Pakistan became independant from British rule. To sum up he was a full product of Pakistan and had only left as migrant 5 years before. He had never been anywhere else then his native Pakistan and Italy. Below is his card for his restaurent.Notice he has decided to brand and sell his restaurent as "Indian" and just as after thought added "Pakistan". No Indian ever on mother earth would add "Pakistan" on anything. Yet a 'pucca' Pakistani is branding himself as Indian. This is sad and tragic. Pakistan now is a elderly country and one of senior members at UN. Most UN countries came about in 1950s, 1060s, 1970s. UAE is from 1970s. Singapore is from 1960s. Yet after 70 years this guy has a weak sense of identity or conflicted indentity that he needs to prefix his identity with "Indian". This exposes something terrible and deep malaise in the very notion of being Pakistan and identity as a nation.Is there any hope for us out of this befuddled idea off who we are?