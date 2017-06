Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei has said that the attack on the Iranian Parliament and shrine of the revolutionary Ayatullah Khomeini carried out by the Islamic State will fuel hatred for the US and Saudi Arabia.Gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the Iranian Majlis and the mausoleum of the venerated Ayatullah Khamenei, who happens to not only be a fiefdom of Iran’s identity but a cult figure for Shiites across the world. 17 people were killed while scores were injured.“It will not damage our nation’s determination to fight terrorism… but will only increase hatred for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudis,” Khamenei said in a message read at the funeral of victims of the attacks.“We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times. We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.”– The White HouseEarlier, the all-powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) blamed the carnage on a regional rival, Saudi Arabia, and vowed to exact revenge. Riyadh denied any complicity in the attack.Read more: Tehran attacks: Is the US-Saudi-Israel team getting ahead of Iran? The attack took place at a time when the gulf between Riyadh and Tehran is reaching dangerous proportions. On Monday, the Kingdom along with other Gulf countries broke diplomatic ties with Qatar on the pretext of its improving relations with Tehran.President Trump who often takes to Twitter to dish out his thoughts on various issues released a statement which expressed sympathy with Iranian people but took a dig at Iran’s alleged role in stoking the terror network.The statement released by the White House Press Secretary read, “We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times. We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.”The sarcastic condemnation was severely criticized by Iranians on social media. The Iranians reminded their government support and mourning after the 9/11 attacks.The Iranian Foreign Minister, Javed Zarif, took serious exceptions on Trump’s jibe and called it sheer dualism and cherry-picking. He tweeted, “Repugnant WH statement… as Iranians counter-terror backed by US clients. Iranian people reject such US claim of friendship.”