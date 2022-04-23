What's new

Identify and sanction any Pakistani individuals involved in money laundering

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,931
0
9,806
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
petition.parliament.uk

Petition: Identify and sanction any Pakistani individuals involved in money laundering

We would like the Government to identify and sanction any Pakistani individuals who bring “dirty money” from overseas, similar to sanctions on individuals from Iraq, Venezuela etc. The Government has to fight harder to keep dirty money out of the UK.
petition.parliament.uk petition.parliament.uk

it is closed but a new one can be issued?????


We would like the Government to identify and sanction any Pakistani individuals who bring “dirty money” from overseas, similar to sanctions on individuals from Iraq, Venezuela etc. The Government has to fight harder to keep dirty money out of the UK.
More details
We want the Government to take action to keep dirty money from corruption out of the UK and make an example that the UK will not tolerate corruption, as the UK is seen by some as a “safe-haven” for corruption. If the Government strengthens their grip against corruption and introduces sanctions on individuals who bring dirty money from Pakistan/overseas it would be in the best interest of the British people.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
How much Russian money is there in the UK?
Replies
0
Views
245
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Global Times: China to take counter measures if US moves to sanction Chinese firms, individuals: FM
Replies
10
Views
568
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
B
US, UK slap new sanctions on Myanmar after genocide designation
Replies
2
Views
300
bluesky
B
B
China to impose reciprocal sanctions on four US individuals
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Stranagor
Stranagor
Tomcats
Pakistan probe links Iranian supreme leader’s representative to money laundering
Replies
4
Views
369
salarsikander
salarsikander

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom