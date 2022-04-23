Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 10, 2012
- 7,931
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Petition: Identify and sanction any Pakistani individuals involved in money laundering
We would like the Government to identify and sanction any Pakistani individuals who bring “dirty money” from overseas, similar to sanctions on individuals from Iraq, Venezuela etc. The Government has to fight harder to keep dirty money out of the UK.
petition.parliament.uk
it is closed but a new one can be issued?????
We would like the Government to identify and sanction any Pakistani individuals who bring “dirty money” from overseas, similar to sanctions on individuals from Iraq, Venezuela etc. The Government has to fight harder to keep dirty money out of the UK.
More details
We want the Government to take action to keep dirty money from corruption out of the UK and make an example that the UK will not tolerate corruption, as the UK is seen by some as a “safe-haven” for corruption. If the Government strengthens their grip against corruption and introduces sanctions on individuals who bring dirty money from Pakistan/overseas it would be in the best interest of the British people.