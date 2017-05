Erdogan added that the other major project he is working on is the mid-life upgrade of the Pakistan Navy's Agosta 90B submarines, where Havelsan is responsible for design, development, manufacturing, test and integration of systems onto the platforms, as well as logistics support and training.



The project started in December 2016 and company is managing the sonar systems – both the 'wet' end arrays and the 'dry' end signal processing; the C2 system's tactical situation presentation and sensor integration and coastal and tactical navigation elements; the weapon control system – both torpedo and missile integration; and the DBDS acoustic and non-acoustic sensor integration.



Erdogan said that the Pakistan Navy also wants the integration of some existing sensors that will not be replaced into the new CMS. He added that Havelsan is a sub-contractor to Turkish shipbuilder STM, which is managing the whole project and is looking after the mechanical upgrades to the class.



He said that the upgrade will take 44-months and the project is due for completion in May 2020 after sea acceptance tests.