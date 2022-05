IDEB 2022 Exhibition for new and future defense technology

International Defence Exhibition Bratislava 2022 is the largest exhibit for new and future defense technology and it is the largest exhibition for the world's defense companies to display their land, sea and air capabilities at a single exhibition. The event is the only trade show opportunity to berth so many warships immediately alongside the exhibition hall..Profile for exhibit include Aerial Targets, Mine Countermeasure Equipment, Missiles, Naval Defence Equipment, Antenna Systems, Night Vision Equipment, Parachutes, Bombs, Bullet Proof Jackets, Civil Defence Equipment, Detection Equipment, Search & Rescue Equipment, Electronic Systems, Fuses for Bombs, Grenades, Life Support Systems, Warning Systems, Weapon Systems..(Bratislava is the capital of Slovakia)