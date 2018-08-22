/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

ideas for 6th gen fighter jet

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 22, 2018 at 8:23 AM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:23 AM #1
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,638
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,274 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    1. Pilot sits in a capsule. This capsule rotates so that when the plane turns, this capsule turns in the opposite direction at the same rate. This way the pilot experiences 1 g in the capsule and does not wear a g suit.

    2. Ramjet giving hyper sonic speeds Mach 10 or more and when turning the plane generates more than 20 g.

    3. Carbon fiber feathers all over the plane like bird, giving superb aerodynamics and handling. When the plane brakes, the feathers ruffle up, efficiently slows down the plane. When the plane zooms ahead, the feathers stick close to the skin of the plane and efficiently reduces drag.

    4. No canopy. Helmet display linked to 360 degree video cameras. Wherever the pilot looks, the pilot sees through the cameras.

    Any other ideas?
     
    Last edited: Aug 22, 2018 at 8:42 AM
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:29 AM #2
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,638
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,274 / -2
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:41 AM #3
    Taimur Khurram

    Taimur Khurram SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,586
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +7 / 5,659 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
    No pilots, just like UAV's. They managed to make an F-16 fly without an pilot, so it can be done.
     
  4. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:45 AM #4
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,595
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2012
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,874 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Childish thought, especially your third point is fairy tales,fantasy world,wet dreaming @undertakerwwefan :hitwall::hitwall::hitwall:
    Ramjets don't work properly/well in above Mach-5 situations @undertakerwwefan :disagree: its scramjets that will work well above Mach-5
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ramjet @undertakerwwefan :disagree:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scramjet @undertakerwwefan :agree:
     
    Last edited: Aug 22, 2018 at 9:03 AM
  5. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:52 AM #5
    Novice09

    Novice09 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,507
    Joined:
    Oct 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 919 / -1
    I don't feel third point is becoming a reality in 6th or 7th gen jets... but 6th gen jet should sans pilot...

    > should have smart armament capable to take down any enemy asset in sky and on ground without coming in their range...

    > should be capable to easily destroy satellites in space

    > endurance and speed
     
  6. Aug 22, 2018 at 9:18 AM #6
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,179
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 9,553 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    tail less total stealth thinner design, can work both with or without pilot.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)