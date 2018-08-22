ideas for 6th gen fighter jet

1. Pilot sits in a capsule. This capsule rotates so that when the plane turns, this capsule turns in the opposite direction at the same rate. This way the pilot experiences 1 g in the capsule and does not wear a g suit.



2. Ramjet giving hyper sonic speeds Mach 10 or more and when turning the plane generates more than 20 g.



3. Carbon fiber feathers all over the plane like bird, giving superb aerodynamics and handling. When the plane brakes, the feathers ruffle up, efficiently slows down the plane. When the plane zooms ahead, the feathers stick close to the skin of the plane and efficiently reduces drag.



4. No canopy. Helmet display linked to 360 degree video cameras. Wherever the pilot looks, the pilot sees through the cameras.



Any other ideas?

Click to expand...