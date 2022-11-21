What's new

IDEAS EXPO 22 NEW SYSYEMS

farooqbhai007

farooqbhai007

FULL MEMBER
Feb 18, 2019
650
4
1,811
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Al Qaswa industries products at IDEAS EXPO :
IMG_20221115_120828_271.jpg
IMG_20221115_120814_586.jpg

LGK50 has total weight of 50kg with 35kg warhead. And CEP <5m.
IMG_20221115_120807_327.jpg

IMG_20221115_120713_201.jpg

Dual mode seeker for the range extension kit.
IMG_20221115_120704_791.jpg

Stabilized sight.
IMG_20221115_120728_205.jpg



NRTC some stuff :
NRTC had a massive long range sight.
IMG_20221117_131934_391.jpg
IMG_20221117_131931_980.jpg
IMG_20221116_165733_601.jpg


Spider universal hexapod something , fits 7.62 and 12.7mm MGs of PA. Showcased at Daduson stall
IMG_20221116_122519_319.jpg
IMG_20221116_122517_353.jpg

And at cavalier stall , so cavalier made it probably.
IMG_20221115_145407_869.jpg
 
Last edited:
farooqbhai007

farooqbhai007

FULL MEMBER
Feb 18, 2019
650
4
1,811
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
POF Ababeel VTOL Drone
IMG_20221116_110008_472.jpg

IMG_20221116_110020_364.jpg

NRTC Merlin VTOL Drone
IMG_20221117_133127_824.jpg

Cavalier VTOL Drone
IMG_20221115_150117_881.jpg
IMG_20221115_150120_930.jpg

RDE/Integrated dynamics Spirit VTOL Drone
IMG_20221115_163512_826.jpg
IMG_20221115_163504_448.jpg

IMG_20221115_163517_152.jpg

Integrated dynamics Explorer VTOL Drone
IMG_20221115_152047_663.jpg
IMG_20221115_152348_664.jpg

Woot tech also had there own VTOL drone which was probably the biggest but I didn't take pics of that.
 
Last edited:
farooqbhai007

farooqbhai007

FULL MEMBER
Feb 18, 2019
650
4
1,811
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RDE/Integrated Dynamics Tethered quadcopter.
IMG_20221115_163610_315.jpg



Integrated dynamics Armed drone with 2 micro munition.
IMG_20221115_152156_668.jpg
IMG_20221115_152203_756.jpg
IMG_20221115_152132_095.jpg



Super cam UAV
IMG_20221115_163531_077.jpg
IMG_20221115_163536_208.jpg
IMG_20221115_163533_480.jpg


A very small 6m wingspan sized MALE UAV but doable project.
IMG_20221115_163423_061.jpg

IMG_20221115_163418_101.jpg
 

