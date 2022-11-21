IDEAS EXPO 22 NEW SYSYEMS

farooqbhai007
Al Qaswa industries products at IDEAS EXPO :
LGK50 has total weight of 50kg with 35kg warhead. And CEP <5m.
Dual mode seeker for the range extension kit.
Stabilized sight.
NRTC some stuff :
NRTC had a massive long range sight.
Spider universal hexapod something , fits 7.62 and 12.7mm MGs of PA. Showcased at Daduson stall
And at cavalier stall , so cavalier made it probably.
