21 Apr, 2022To commence the preparations for this strategically important event, Steering Committee meeting was arranged by DEPO on 20th April 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre under auspices of Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, HI (M) (Commander 5 Corps, Karachi). It was attended by senior representatives from federal ministries, various departments of Government of Sindh, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Badar Expo Solutions, the Event Manager. The meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders at one page for holding this major event of Pakistan at par with international standards.In his opening address, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, HI (M) highlighted that hosting the 11th edition of IDEAS is a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange. The event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan's strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.The IDEAS is a mega event in South Asia; biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. Owing to global pandemic and consequent restrictions it was not held in year 2020; hence is being held this year after a gap of four years.Since its inception in the year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, R&D specialist, financial experts and top level policy makers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration. Indeed, IDEAS is the event that brings together the global defence industry for synergistic businesses and cooperation.The 11th edition of IDEAS-2022 is scheduled from November 15-18, 2022 at Karachi Expo and successful conduct of all editions of IDEAS is attributed to overwhelming support of government departments, Armed Forces of Pakistan, public/private defence industry, trade bodies and largely to the people of Karachi.