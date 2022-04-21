What's new

IDEAS-2022 - Updates & Discussions

IDEAS-2022 to be organised in Nov. 2022


KARACHI: The 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) -2022 is going to be organized from November 15-18, 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre (KEC).

To commence the preparations for this strategically important event, Steering Committee meeting was arranged by DEPO on 20th April 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre under auspices of Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, HI (M) (Commander 5 Corps, Karachi). It was attended by senior representatives from federal ministries, various departments of Government of Sindh, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Badar Expo Solutions, the Event Manager. The meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders at one page for holding this major event of Pakistan at par with international standards.

In his opening address, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, HI (M) highlighted that hosting the 11th edition of IDEAS is a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange. The event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.

The IDEAS is a mega event in South Asia; biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. Owing to global pandemic and consequent restrictions it was not held in year 2020; hence is being held this year after a gap of four years.

Since its inception in the year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, R&D specialist, financial experts and top level policy makers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration. Indeed, IDEAS is the event that brings together the global defence industry for synergistic businesses and cooperation.

The 11th edition of IDEAS-2022 is scheduled from November 15-18, 2022 at Karachi Expo and successful conduct of all editions of IDEAS is attributed to overwhelming support of government departments, Armed Forces of Pakistan, public/private defence industry, trade bodies and largely to the people of Karachi.

Yeah, definitely going, i've been waiting for this beauty for 4 years!!!
 
1646691947046.png





Exhibitor Categories


  • CATEGORY A : Weapons and Ammunition - Turrets

    1. Air Defence Systems
    2. Anti-to-Ground and Coastal Defence Systems
    3. Anti-Tank / Wall Breaching Weapon Systems
    4. Army Ordnance and Ammunition
    5. Mortars and Mortar Ammunition
    6. Specific Weapon Systems and Ammunition
    7. Guns and Ammunition for Armoured Vehicles > 40 mm - Turrets
    8. Medium Calibre Weapons and Ammunition (20 to 40 mm) - Turrets & Mounts
    9. Small Calibre Weapon and Ammunition < 20 mm - Turrets & Mounts
    10. Close Defence Weapons
    11. Land Mines and Explosive Charges
    12. Signaling and Illuminating Devices
    13. Igniters and Firing Mechanisms
    14. Propellants, Explosives, Charges
    15. Fuses, Homing Heads, Guidance Systems
    16. Class A Sub-Assemblies and Components
    17. Upgrading Category A equipment

  • CATEGORY B : Vehicles - Aircraft Un-Manned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

    1. Main Battle Tanks and Variants > 30 ton
    2. Armoured Vehicles < 30 ton
    3. Lightly Armoured and Un–armoured Vehicles Other vehicles - Robotic Vehicles
    4. Aircraft - (UAV)
    5. Parachuting and Air Delivery
    6. Vehicle Engines and Transmission Systems - Amphibious Propulsion Systems
    7. Fuel - Lubricants – Storage – Supply
    8. Class B Sub – Assemblies and Components
    9. Upgrading Category B Equipment

  • CATEGORY C: Battlefield Management / C4ISTAR (C4ISR + Target Acquisition)

    1. C4I Systems
    2. Observation - Driving / Piloting - Position finding and Navigation
    3. Measuring Devices - Observation - Target Acquisition
    4. Automatic Liaison Systems - Fire-coordination Systems
    5. Military Space
    6. Military Telecommunications Networks
    7. Communications Equipment
    8. Electronics (Vetronics) - Onboard systems
    9. Detection, Information- Gathering and Identification Systems
    10. Deception and Countermeasures Equipment
    11. Electric Power Supply
    12. Cables - Fibers - Insulation
    13. Class C sub-assemblies and components
    14. Upgrading Class C equipment
IDEAS- The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar

IDEAS bring together international manufacturers and suppliers of products and services to explore the opportunities for cooperation in the field of defence production through joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration.
ABOUT IDEAS​

IDEAS brings together international manufacturers and suppliers of products and services to explore the opportunities for cooperation in the field of defence production through joint ventures, outsourcing, and collaboration.

11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) will be held from 15th - 18th November 2022.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar is a premier defence industry show and the region’s best platform for international defence systems promotion.
IDEAS exhibits a wide variety of defence systems, ranging from equipment used in the third world countries to the most sophisticated technology from the west and showcases technology of tomorrow and innovations in defence with several thousand weapon systems and items of equipment on display.
The event provides an ideal interactive platform for defence forces to access the best products and technologies available to cater for their respective defence requirements. It is the most important marketplace for presenting innovative ideas. It facilitates meetings and networking sessions with numerous high profile delegates, policymakers, diplomats and defence procurement experts all in one place.
 
VENUE KARACHI EXPO CENTRE


Karachi Expo Centre is ideally located at the most secure place in the centre of the city and is designed to meet all conceivable requirements of an international exhibition with latest communication facilities.


IDEAS takes place at Pakistan's most established exhibition venue, Karachi Expo Centre. The site is ideally located at the most secure place in the centre of the city and is designed to meet all conceivable requirements of an international exhibition with latest communication facilities.

Karachi Expo Centre is equipped with modern facilities based on international standards creating a market and a world of its own. Being a modern complex comprising 6 exhibition halls & a foyer with over 18000 sqm area. It encompasses exhibitor service center, prayer area, food courts and Congress Centre, which houses the press, secretarial services, kitchen and a cafeteria on first floor. The second floor is available for conferences / seminars for a sizeable gathering. The whole complex is centrally air-conditioned. Adequate ample parking space is available during the events. A Helipad is also provided for the VVIP Guests.

Facilities



  • Completely Secured Premises
  • Latest Fire Fighting arrangement
  • Conference / Seminar area
  • Indoor display area in 6 halls
  • Outdoor display area
  • Mezzanine Flooranine space in each hall
  • Centrally Air-conditioned
  • Public Address System inside each hall
  • Over 250 telephone lines with an internal telephone exchange
  • Pay Card Phone System
  • Food Courts
  • Parking 2400 Cars
  • Indoor & Outdoor Branding opportunities

Expo Centre Layout

1650573458567.png
 
Have there been genuinely game-changing (Israel and Turkey style) innovations shown --- or is it still like the corner shot, the usual firearms by POF, JF program, etc...?

@Bilal Khan (Quwa)
 

