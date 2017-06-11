IDEAS 2018: PAKISTAN NAVY IS NEGOTIATING FOR ANKA-S UAV
Quwa was fortunate to attend and cover the 2018 International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) on the 28th and 29th of November. This is the first of many articles Quwa will publish regarding IDEAS, this will be joined by a series of thematic reports discussing overall trends and issues we had observed at IDEAS (e.g., how Pakistan is steering its defence production, opportunities for the aviation industry, etc). This is also the first of Quwa’s original news reporting, i.e., first-hand information.
At the 2018 International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS), which was held in 27-30 November in Karachi, Turkish Aerospace confirmed to Quwa that the Pakistan Navy is interested in the Anka-S and has begun negotiations for the medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
Inducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) in 2018, the Anka-S is a satellite-communications (SATCOM)-equipped variant of the Anka MALE UAV, which had first flown in December 2010.
The Anka-S has an endurance of 24 hours and – when using a line-of-sight (LoS) radio data-link – a range of 200 km. It has a service ceiling of 30,000 ft and is capable of carrying 200 kg in electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) equipment and/or precision-guided air-to-surface munitions.
Its ordnance options include the Roketsan UMTAS anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), Roketsan CİRİT laser-guided air-to-surface rocket, and the Roketsan MAM-L (a miniature air-to-ground missile). In the TSK, the Anka-S uses the Aselsan Common Aperture Targeting System (CATS) as its EO/IR turret; the CATS provides the Anka-S with laser-target designation/illumination capabilities…
The full article is available to Quwa Premium subscribers here.
