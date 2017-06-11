What's new

IDEAS 2018: PAKISTAN NAVY IS NEGOTIATING FOR ANKA-S UAV

IDEAS 2018: PAKISTAN NAVY IS NEGOTIATING FOR ANKA-S UAV
Quwa was fortunate to attend and cover the 2018 International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) on the 28th and 29th of November. This is the first of many articles Quwa will publish regarding IDEAS, this will be joined by a series of thematic reports discussing overall trends and issues we had observed at IDEAS (e.g., how Pakistan is steering its defence production, opportunities for the aviation industry, etc). This is also the first of Quwa’s original news reporting, i.e., first-hand information.

At the 2018 International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS), which was held in 27-30 November in Karachi, Turkish Aerospace confirmed to Quwa that the Pakistan Navy is interested in the Anka-S and has begun negotiations for the medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Inducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) in 2018, the Anka-S is a satellite-communications (SATCOM)-equipped variant of the Anka MALE UAV, which had first flown in December 2010.

The Anka-S has an endurance of 24 hours and – when using a line-of-sight (LoS) radio data-link – a range of 200 km. It has a service ceiling of 30,000 ft and is capable of carrying 200 kg in electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) equipment and/or precision-guided air-to-surface munitions.

Its ordnance options include the Roketsan UMTAS anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), Roketsan CİRİT laser-guided air-to-surface rocket, and the Roketsan MAM-L (a miniature air-to-ground missile). In the TSK, the Anka-S uses the Aselsan Common Aperture Targeting System (CATS) as its EO/IR turret; the CATS provides the Anka-S with laser-target designation/illumination capabilities…

The full article is available to Quwa Premium subscribers here.
 
that doesn't make sense , we already purchase Wing Long II ..
That news isn't accurate. It came from a Facebook Page people mistook as an official account and, recently, Alan Warnes himself confirmed that no Wing Loong II deal has been made. I spoke to CATIC and they said, "we hope to sell, but no deal has been signed."

Why would navy need anti-tank payload uav?

It must be some other version of this uav with naval capabilities.

According to Turkish Aerospace, the PN is interested in using the Anka-S for maritime surveillance.
 
Unlikely. One because of the already inducted Wang Loong MALE from China and Two because AWC also has a MALE ready for operations. PN is already using the LUNA and UQAB UAV's and for Maritime Surveillance they are venturing for Jet LRMPA's. A MALE UAV does not fit into their operational requirement at this stage
 
Unlikely. One because of the already inducted Wang Loong MALE from China
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1061222063954890753

and Two because AWC also has a MALE ready for operations. PN is already using the LUNA and UQAB UAV's and for Maritime Surveillance they are venturing for Jet LRMPA's. A MALE UAV does not fit into their operational requirement at this stage
CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has confirmed PN plans to induct armed drones.


At this stage, buying Anka-S will be a bad decision considering PAC's MALE UAV is just months away from the prototype stage.
 
CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has confirmed PN plans to induct armed drones.


At this stage, buying Anka-S will be a bad decision considering PAC's MALE UAV is just months away from the prototype stage.
even if its years a way it will a bad decision unless PAC/PN wants to do JV and learn from the project
time is here that defence should lookat indeginzation/local prod rather being a white elephant only
 
Pakistan Navy to Acquire Anka-S UAV from Turkey
The 2018 International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS), the most strategically significant event of the region, is marking its last day today in Karachi
While it successfully brought together the industry’s big guys to brand the latest technological innovations, IDEAS has also opened the doors for new deals regarding the acquisition of defense technology.

For one, there are reports that Pakistan is in negotiations with the Turkish Aerospace to acquire its Anka-S.

The Anka-S is a medium-altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) inducted it in 2018





As per further details, it is a variant of the Anka MALE UAV equipped with satellite-communications (SATCOM). Boasting an endurance of 24 hours, it uses a line-of-sight (LoS) radio data-link which gives it a range of 200 km

Moreover, it has a service ceiling of 30,000 ft. with a payload capacity of 200kg in electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) equipment along with precision-guided air-to-surface munitions.

    The 10th defense exhibition has had a format change. This time, it includes a Sindh culture show, a sports festival, and a golf tournament. It has been scheduled from November 27th to 30th.

IDEAS is a biennial event, having the motto 'arms for peace'.

    IDEAS is a biennial event, having the motto ‘arms for peace’.

    On the occasion, Pakistan unveiled its first locally-built multirole drone. The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), has been named as Burraq. With a flying range of 16000 ft. for 10 hours – it was built by NESCOM independently.


