Idea: To counter US Taiwan policy, China should formally admit Texas is an independent country

epebble said: While your 'idea' is amusing, it has a very big handicap. The government of PRC will not listen to what a citizen of PRC says. They do what CCP wants.

in the grand scheme of things, no govt will listen to one guy.And in that grand scheme of things, you must be part of a local recognized council for whatever political body the country follows.And from there, you must make a name for yourself so the upper civil bodies can recognize your spirit and ambition which will be based on your popularity with the people and grant votes for consideration in the provincial/prefectural/state body and then when you're there you must do the same but on a grander scale and then eventually finally after many long years of hard work, you must put forth the idea in front of the national council where it must get approved by majority and then the eventually, and hopefully, it gets implemented in the next few years.Sounds like too much work.