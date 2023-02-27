What's new

Idea: To counter US Taiwan policy, China should formally admit Texas is an independent country

kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
Country
China
Location
China
This is my idea. Since US is using Taiwan as a weapon to attack China. China should take revenge measures. For example, admitting Texas is an independent country. No matter how Texas responses, China will unilaterally offer Texas tariff preference policies and other policies that can help its economy and political identity. For example, if a product that contains >80% made in Texas parts, it can enjoy relatively low tariff. Meantime China should raise tariff for rest US states further more. China is a huge market. There must be some consequences if this idea is implemented for several years.

E

epebble

Sep 21, 2022
Country
United States
Location
United States
While your 'idea' is amusing, it has a very big handicap. The government of PRC will not listen to what a citizen of PRC says. They do what CCP wants.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
epebble said:
While your 'idea' is amusing, it has a very big handicap. The government of PRC will not listen to what a citizen of PRC says. They do what CCP wants.
The government of PRC will note the suggestion down and consider its feasibility
 
T

TheNoob

Sep 7, 2013
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
epebble said:
While your 'idea' is amusing, it has a very big handicap. The government of PRC will not listen to what a citizen of PRC says. They do what CCP wants.
in the grand scheme of things, no govt will listen to one guy.
And in that grand scheme of things, you must be part of a local recognized council for whatever political body the country follows.
And from there, you must make a name for yourself so the upper civil bodies can recognize your spirit and ambition which will be based on your popularity with the people and grant votes for consideration in the provincial/prefectural/state body and then when you're there you must do the same but on a grander scale and then eventually finally after many long years of hard work, you must put forth the idea in front of the national council where it must get approved by majority and then the eventually, and hopefully, it gets implemented in the next few years.
Sounds like too much work.
 

