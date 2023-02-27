Idea: To counter US Taiwan policy, China should formally admit Texas is an independent country

This is my idea. Since US is using Taiwan as a weapon to attack China. China should take revenge measures. For example, admitting Texas is an independent country. No matter how Texas responses, China will unilaterally offer Texas tariff preference policies and other policies that can help its economy and political identity. For example, if a product that contains >80% made in Texas parts, it can enjoy relatively low tariff. Meantime China should raise tariff for rest US states further more. China is a huge market. There must be some consequences if this idea is implemented for several years.