This is so key, the narratives must be challenged at the first principles root of it.



There is this large window of 50 years where the re-awakening of modern India was beset with a huge loss of self-esteem, very tempered recovery of it.... and the associated fragility of all of that in the larger psyche.



This has played a huge downstream role in shaping today's concoction and reality. The answer must lie in deep introspection and immense sustained dialogue....it requires a basic understanding in the deep flaw of raw majoritarianism.



I feel a good deep analysis and understanding of Hinduism itself, larger Indian culture and history at large can provide so much insight to the truly inquiring mind of the Indian citizen....we must all promote whatever possible for him or her to do that....rather than casually label or stereotype them first thing to lazily guard interaction only for fellow-thinkers.



But that fundamentally lies in building up the best kind of qualities (honesty, courage, fairness) in a person to do that....as only then is there balanced approach in going for context, balance and logic....rather than filtering things out selectively to some preset narrative. How do we do that? It is the grand question with no simple answer at all.

