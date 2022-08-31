Idea for Overseas Pakistanis

Just came across this on Twitter and didn’t think it would be fair for overseas Pakistanis to bailout Pakistan for the mistakes of Pakistanis and get nothing in return by disrespect by pdm and it’s supporters and getting called foreign agents.However, I had an idea.Why don’t overseas Pakistanis build mega projects in Pakistan?For example for like a dam, the government of Pakistan can create a company that will own the dam and put its stocks on international markets while overseas Pakistanis buy those stocks and directly invest to improve Pakistan. Since it will be a stock, gov of pak will pay the shareholders their share.The same can be for railways, highways, dams, refineries, factories etc.Overseas Pakistanis have money and invest in Pakistan but invest in plots which causes more harm then good.If government supports and promotes we can get overseas Pakistanis to build and invest in mega projects in Pakistan. We can build our own cpec.If we get that trust me Pakistan will be flooded with many billions. I myself would invest majority of my money in Pakistan if I have a guarantee that investment is safe meaning no corruption no fraud no looting no giving me worthless rupees for my hard earned dollars etc.