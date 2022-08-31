Idea for Overseas Pakistanis

Just came across this on Twitter and didn’t think it would be fair for overseas Pakistanis to bailout Pakistan for the mistakes of Pakistanis and get nothing in return by disrespect by pdm and it’s supporters and getting called foreign agents.
However, I had an idea.
The government can get overseas Pakistanis to give Qarz e Hasna (interest free loan) to government so it can pay off these international loans. At least gov won’t have to pay high interest then and won’t be blackmailed over loans.
Personally for me I would be happy giving a huge sum as Qarz e Hasna to gov in dollars because I won’t need that money for years from now. Many overseas Pakistanis can do the same. Instead of money sitting around in my bank account here I can give loans as much as I can to gov.
But it would require gov to guarantee we would get our money back in the future and in the currency we gave them (not rupees).
This is still cheaper for Pakistan since it won’t have to pay billions in interest yearly and won’t be blackmailed by other countries.
Why don’t overseas Pakistanis build mega projects in Pakistan?
For example for like a dam, the government of Pakistan can create a company that will own the dam and put its stocks on international markets while overseas Pakistanis buy those stocks and directly invest to improve Pakistan. Since it will be a stock, gov of pak will pay the shareholders their share.
The same can be for railways, highways, dams, refineries, factories etc.
Overseas Pakistanis have money and invest in Pakistan but invest in plots which causes more harm then good.
If government supports and promotes we can get overseas Pakistanis to build and invest in mega projects in Pakistan. We can build our own cpec.
Overseas Pakistanis just need guarantees their INVESTMENT is safe. If we get that trust me Pakistan will be flooded with many billions. I myself would invest majority of my money in Pakistan if I have a guarantee that investment is safe meaning no corruption no fraud no looting no giving me worthless rupees for my hard earned dollars etc.
