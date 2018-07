Step1: IMF collects money from Rich nations , including Saudia this money is loaned out

Step2: Pakistan collects loans goes in debt

Step3: Saudia gives Pakistan loan #2 to pay loan #1 for IMF

Step4: Pakistan's debt doubles (One owed to Saudia , One oweed to IMF)

Step5 : The money collected goes to Saudia from IMF and from any direct loan

Step6 : Pakistani rupee falls and we have to ship more fruit and vegetables for less overseas

Step7 : Oil prices are artificially raised and we have to take more loan to buy oil



Nice bijness

