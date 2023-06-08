‘I’d rather stay in Communist China than return to inheritance tax Britain’​

beijingwalker said: When it comes to proteting private property and assets, China is more like a capitalist country. what you have is what you have, government rarely tries to rob them. Click to expand...

Government doesn’t rob anyone here and there are ways around to avoid inheritance taxGovernment here in U.K. gives free houses to the poor destitute & sick , it’s only fair to charge the wealthy a tax when they pass on their properties to their family .??The conservative government has been trying for years to abolish inheritance tax and free NHS , housing etc but the British public will soon drive them out and never to be seen again if they even tried . These policies started by the Labour Party in U.K. & will stay as I & ALL I know happily pay the taxes associated with living in this country for no other reason then to help the poor .