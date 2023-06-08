What's new

'I'd rather stay in Communist China than return to inheritance tax Britain'

‘I’d rather stay in Communist China than return to inheritance tax Britain’​

Prohibitively high death taxes are blocking British expats from returning home

ByTom Haynes and Dominic Penna, POLITICAL REPORTER

8 June 2023 • 6:00am

Paul Mosely, a British man living in China

70-year-old Paul Mosely yearns for his native England but baulks at the prospect of his inheritors forfeiting a sizeable chunk of his estate

Paul Mosely is desperate to return to Britain with his wife. After a life mostly spent working in Beijing, China, the 70-year-old yearns for “England’s green and pleasant land”, but the looming threat of inheritance tax is keeping him away.

He says: “We would consider it fair enough to succumb to UK taxes on our pensions and investments, as being a price worth paying, but there is no way my wife, upon her eventual demise, will donate 40pc of her assets to the Government for them to waste.”

The Telegraph is campaigning to scrap the divisive 40pc death duty. More than 50 MPs including Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi have now called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to abolish it.

Mr Mosely, originally from Essex, first went to China in the 1970s as a PhD engineering student, and like many others in the brain drain of the era, he stayed there as his employer at the time paid his living expenses.

Promotions came thick and fast, and Mr Mosely planted roots. By 2003 he was the general manager of a sustainable mining company based in Beijing.

Mr Mosely married locally in the 1980s, and together he and his wife Xiaomo raised a bilingual family while he invested his earnings without the threat of capital gains tax.

Conscious that any money he left after his death would be taxed at 40pc, Mr Mosely, who is still domiciled in the UK, transferred his money to Xiaomo, now 63.

Ms Mosely has invested the funds, making sure to keep them outside the UK.

Mr Mosely's wife Xiaomo holds the majority of their wealth as being domiciled in the UK means Paul is still liable to be taxed

China has no inheritance tax laws whatsoever. The only taxes that apply after death are to property: a wealth transfer fee that accounts for roughly 10pc of a property’s value. In addition, beneficiaries who sell an inherited house must pay 20pc tax on the income.

Britain’s basic allowance for inheritance tax has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009. This, combined with a boom in house prices over the past decade, has dragged a rising number of ordinary families into paying the tax.

Among Tory MPs urging the Prime Minsiter to axe inheritance tax here in Britain is Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative MP for South Thanet.

He says: “The Treasury’s attachment to inheritance tax is looking increasingly out of step with any internationally comparative tax system.

“It is a tax on aspiration, a brake on growth and not consistent with Conservative values.

“If social democratic Sweden and Communist China can manage without it then so can we. We should be bold enough to scrap it.”

Inheritance tax only applies to taxpayers who are domiciled in the UK – and despite living in Beijing for most of his life, Mr Mosely remains domiciled here.

His estate, divided across property, stocks, and shares, will certainly incur a hefty inheritance tax bill.

“We have three properties in Beijing, one in England, and one in Portugal,” he says.

“I’ve put as much of it in my wife’s name as possible but my worry is that because I am male and older, I will die before she does.”

Mr Mosely says Xiaomo will likely move to Britain if she is widowed. He says: “By the time she dies, she could have been living in the UK for 15 years, and then she’ll be subject to inheritance tax.”

In the meantime, Mr Mosely says he is miserable. Beijing has lost its appeal now that he is retired – and he wants to live out the rest of his years in Kent, where he and his wife own a house.

“I don’t see anything wrong with paying income tax on pensions – that’s fair do’s. But if inheritance tax is going to keep us away then the UK doesn’t even get the other tax.”

www.telegraph.co.uk

China also doesn't have property tax, the funny thing is in UK and US it seems that people can own lands but actually they don't , In China people don't legally own lands but they do.
 
Tax dodging cunt .

Free Doctor visits , medications , dental , eye care basically anything for him to grow up healthy & strong , free schooling until university so he can have the future he wishes , the job he wishes & the wages he wishes . help with training for him and all he's family all paid by us the taxpayers . NHS free from cradle to grave but this despicable bastard doesn't want to pay back . One word WANKER

Dreaming about England's green & pleasant land , you stay there old man & rot .

Disgusting .

He's wife can fucking stay in China & rot also
Tax dodging bastards
Tax dodging bastards
 
mangochutney said:
Tax dodging cunt .

Free Doctor visits , medications , dental , eye care basically anything for him to grow up healthy & strong , free schooling until university so he can have the future he wishes , the job he wishes & the wages he wishes . help with training for him and all he’s family all paid by us the taxpayers . NHS free from cradle to grave but this despicable bastard doesn’t want to pay back . One word WANKER

Dreaming about England’s green & pleasant land , you stay there old man & rot .

Disgusting .

He’s wife can fucking stay in China & rot also
Tax dodging bastards
Click to expand...
These areas are covered in most countries and people don't have to give an arm and a leg for them.
 
beijingwalker said:
These areas are covered in most countries and people don't have to give an arm and a leg for them.
Click to expand...

What free housing ? If you have no work ??

Other countries give you a 3 bed house if you have 2 kids , a 4 bed house if you have 3 kids for free ? With gardens front & rear ? With garage ?? Free money to live on ? Free health service free schooling for all the family ??

And this old codger wants to dodge he’s tax
**** him and good riddance stay in China and watch pretty England on tv

Despicable .
 
When it comes to proteting private property and assets, China is more like a capitalist country. what you have is what you have, government rarely tries to rob them.

mangochutney said:
What free housing ? If you have no work ??
Click to expand...
Not totally free but almost, 两限房， 经济适用房， 廉租房。and if you are from impoverished regions, free houses will be provided for you and your kids enjoy 15 years free education for kingdergarten to high school, including free school meals and accomodation.

Government cheap rental house is 5-10￥(1$) per square meter per month depending on the city you live.

Government cheap rental house is 5-10￥(1$) per square meter per month depending on the city you live.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
When it comes to proteting private property and assets, China is more like a capitalist country. what you have is what you have, government rarely tries to rob them.
Click to expand...

Government doesn’t rob anyone here and there are ways around to avoid inheritance tax
Government here in U.K. gives free houses to the poor destitute & sick , it’s only fair to charge the wealthy a tax when they pass on their properties to their family .??

The conservative government has been trying for years to abolish inheritance tax and free NHS , housing etc but the British public will soon drive them out and never to be seen again if they even tried . These policies started by the Labour Party in U.K. & will stay as I & ALL I know happily pay the taxes associated with living in this country for no other reason then to help the poor .
 
mangochutney said:
Government doesn’t rob anyone here and there are ways around to avoid inheritance tax
Government here in U.K. gives free houses to the poor destitute & sick , it’s only fair to charge the wealthy a tax when they pass on their properties to their family .??

The conservative government has been trying for years to abolish inheritance tax and free NHS , housing etc but the British public will soon drive them out and never to be seen again if they even tried . These policies started by the Labour Party in U.K. & will stay as I & ALL I know happily pay the taxes associated with living in this country for no other reason then to help the poor .
Click to expand...
Ok, maybe it works in UK and US, but it doesn't work in China.
 
Last edited:
Well supposedly all that money and not an ounce of intelligence. You can easily transfer all of your inheritance into a trust and pay ZERO tax it at death.
And he should stay away from Kent old bugger needs to die abroad, has three properties will for sure come to Kent and buy a plush pad here.
I have had enough with Londoners moving out to Kent and raising property prices - now have to watch out for washed out Brits as well.
 
beijingwalker said:
In the meantime, Mr Mosely says he is miserable. Beijing has lost its appeal now that he is retired – and he wants to live out the rest of his years in Kent, where he and his wife own a house.
Click to expand...

Lol. He's feeling miserable because he made the decision not to move back to the UK and avoid paying inheritance taxes after he dies. Apparently, trying to avoid taxes after he dies is more important than his current happiness.
 
Maira La said:
Who wants to give half their wealth away to facilitate free housing for people who don't work? I'd say no thanks.
Click to expand...

Yes you would , but I happily do as I’ve received all the help needed growing up here & if anything was to happen to me the state would help me in everything .

If I lose my job my livelihood who will help me ? Great Britain will help me and I know it for 100% if I’m sick if I’m hungry if I’m cold if I’m in trouble etc etc

4D6E0C35-9595-44C7-9B54-148EBF0A5A61.jpeg
 
Last edited:
mangochutney said:
Yes you would , but I happily do as I’ve received all the help needed growing up here & if anything was to happen to me the state would help me in everything .

If I lose my job my livelihood who will help me ? Great Britain will help me and I know it for 100% if I’m sick if I’m hungry if I’m cold if I’m in trouble etc etc
Click to expand...
He is not the only person in that regard

 
beijingwalker said:
Ok, maybe it works in UK and US, but it doesn't work in China.
Click to expand...

Not US . People suffer in America for the class they're born into , that doesn't happen in U.K.

beijingwalker said:
He is not the only person in that regard

Click to expand...

Good for him . I’m happy where I am . Thanks .

We have hundreds of thousands of Hong kongers newly arrived who are being taken care of as I write this .

It’s how it should be , I think .
America is horrible to be poor or sick I wouldn’t wish there welfare in my worst enemy , truly horrifying .
Thank God I live in U.K. my forefathers must have done something good in their life for me and my family living here

Invicta said:
Well supposedly all that money and not an ounce of intelligence. You can easily transfer all of your inheritance into a trust and pay ZERO tax it at death.
And he should stay away from Kent old bugger needs to die abroad, has three properties will for sure come to Kent and buy a plush pad here.
I have had enough with Londoners moving out to Kent and raising property prices - now have to watch out for washed out Brits as well.
Click to expand...

I used to live in Kent in the 90s lol
isle of shippy & turnbridge wells .
 
Last edited:

