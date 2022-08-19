What's new

ICT issues reminder of ban on protests, rallies in capital city

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,752
19
25,876
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
More than five persons cannot gather together in one place
1660937547813.png

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday said there is a ban on holding rallies and staging protests in the capital city.

The comment comes shortly after former prime minister Imran Khan announced the rally for his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill on August 20 (tomorrow) in the capital.

According to the orders, more than five persons cannot assemble together in one place.


The administration has strictly warned the people to follow the orders, otherwise they will be penalized according to the law.

This ban has been placed since July 23 last month.
1660937622984.png

www.samaaenglish.tv

ICT issues reminder of ban on protests, rallies in capital city

More than five persons cannot gather together in one place
www.samaaenglish.tv
dunyanews.tv

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad after Imran announces nationwide rallies

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad after Imran announces nationwide rallies
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,590
1
131,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
what reminder its not free country and protests are allowed by constitution ? batti bana le ICT police or rana bandri
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt to deploy security personnel at Imran Khan’s residence
2
Replies
18
Views
614
AsianLion
AsianLion
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
RISING POLITICAL TEMPERATURE: EMERGENCY IMPOSED IN ALL ISLAMABAD HOSPITALS
Replies
6
Views
363
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
ghazi52
PAKISTAN Rana Sanaullah vows not to let protesters enter Islamabad ‘ever again’
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA SEEKS PTI FUNDS, ACCOUNTS DETAILS IN LETTER TO IMRAN KHAN
Replies
9
Views
186
P@kistan
P@kistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bani Gala became 'Money Gala' during Imran Khan's rule, says Maryam Nawaz in Layyah
2
Replies
19
Views
426
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom