ICT issues reminder of ban on protests, rallies in capital city More than five persons cannot gather together in one place

More than five persons cannot gather together in one placeThe comment comes shortly after former prime minister Imran Khan announced the rally for his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill on August 20 (tomorrow) in the capital.According to the orders, more than five persons cannot assemble together in one place.The administration has strictly warned the people to follow the orders, otherwise they will be penalized according to the law.This ban has been placed since July 23 last month.