Iconic Picture of Himalayan War

Is this an Iconic Picture of Himalayan War?

  • Yes, indeed this picture is iconic, magnificent and cool.

  • No. The OP is high on something.

  • Yes, but the pic I will post is more appropriate.

  • No. OP's pic is not at all symbolic of this War but mine is.

Bagheera

Bagheera

Either because I am high or because it is really so, the picture in the next post is iconic of the Himalayan War, magnificent and cool.

Post YOUR choice of pic that you think aptly symbolizes this particular Himalayan War.

And somebody post the uncropped version of below pic.

All readers vote in the poll.

Clarification Edit-Add: The context is NOT Pakistan. It's Indo-Tibetan border. Get that right.

- PRTP GWD
 
Last edited:
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Nice su30. But hardly "iconic" of the "himalayan" "war".

More like: a background feature that arrived late for the Galwan bar fight.

.....and wasn't allowed to take part anyway.
 
K

khail007

Nothing iconic; it is same as decorating 'Abhi-None-Done' after shot down and humiliated by general public.
Picture is irrelevant and miserable attempt for trying to save the slapped/humiliated face of India.
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

khail007 said:
Nothing iconic; it is same as decorating 'Abhi-None-Done' after shot down and humiliated by general public.
Picture is irrelevant and miserable attempt for trying to save the slapped/humiliated face of India.
Snigger on your post. You don't even know the context. It's the Indo-Tibetan border.

@F-22Raptor

- PRTP GWD
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

This graffiti is in a midsized town deep inside India. It reads, "America we love u by Indian." Is it an isolated case of a random individual's (visa seeker or just a fan) expression of thought or is it a work of politically active organization like say RSS? Does it have any significant meaning or should I put my imagination to rest? I like to speculate it to be former. Why would anyone write it in a public place?

IMG_20200626_142220.jpg
IMG_20200626_142215.jpg


- PRTP GWD
 
gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

This graffiti is in a midsized town deep inside India. It reads, "America we love u by Indian." Is it an isolated case of a random individual's (visa seeker or just a fan) expression of thought or is it a work of politically active organization like say RSS? Does it have any significant meaning or should I put my imagination to rest? I like to speculate it to be former. Why would anyone write it in a public place?
 
