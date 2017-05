Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the former has launched yet another verbal diatribe. The provisional measures of the ICJ which only asked Pakistan to hold Kulbushan Jadhav’s execution until the final decision have been welcomed with jubilation and have also led to high pitched vociferous statements against Pakistan.Responsible people at the helm in India continue with their heated comments despite realizing the danger associated with further conflagration in their remarks. Defense minister Arun Jaitley mocked the Pakistani judicial system.“This order, though interim, is a very serious indictment of the kind of mockery that exists in Pakistan in the name of the judicial system.”– Arun JaitleyRead more: ICJ’s verdict: Can Pakistan unmask India on the global platform? He again raised questions on the trial that was conducted by the Pakistani military court. ”Unless there is an effective defense, the proceeding doesn’t inspire the confidence and fairness, consular access is part of the right to defense.”It must be recalled that India did not even request consular access to Jadhav. The ICJ, therefore, has not yet given consular access to Jadhav. Paragraph 43 of the decision states:“I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save #KulbhushanJadhav .”– Sushma Swaraj“The rights to consular notification and access between a State and its nationals, as well as the obligations of the detaining State to inform, without delay, the person concerned of his rights with regard to consular assistance and to allow their exercise, are recognized in Article 36, paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention. Regarding Pakistan’s arguments that, first, Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not apply to persons suspected of espionage or terrorism, and that, second, the rules applicable to the case at hand are provided in the 2008 Agreement. The Court considers that at this stage of the proceedings, where no legal analysis on these questions has been advanced by the Parties, these arguments do not provide a sufficient basis to exclude the plausibility of the rights claimed by India, for the same reasons provided above (see paragraphs 32-33).”The Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to ”celebrate” the ”victory”.