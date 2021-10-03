ICIJ: Prime Minister Imran Khan promised ‘new Pakistan’ but members of his inner circle secretly moved millions offshore

Economic terrorism is not a matter to be tackled by few individuals. It's a social effort across the whole spectrum of society.



Not much new can be attributed to these alleged investigative journalism.



Unnecessary criticism on the government only strengthens her. This is for institutions in the country to respond well before anyone asks the executive.



This post shall not be used in any form or any resemblance to support of PTI and Imran Khan is pure accidental and fictitious.