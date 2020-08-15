ICC’s T20 World Cup Illustration WITHOUT Pakistan’s Representation Sparks Controversy! Countries like Zimbabwe and UAE had their representations in the post even though they aren’t even participating in the tournament. By Qamar J Qureshi On Aug 14, 2020 2 Share The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared an illustration for the next year’s T20 World Cup in India, but the post sparked another controversy since it did not have Pakistan’s representation. The illustration had cricketers from almost all countries, representing their teams in the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup except Pakistan. In fact, countries like Zimbabwe and UAE had their representations in the post even though they aren’t even participating in the tournament, which questions ICC’s intent in sharing the artwork. Jul 16, 2020 ICC took to Twitter and shared: Players from Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Nepal, Ireland, etc. are all on the image alongside all the full-member nations, however, there’s no Pakistani cricketer. The move left not only Pakistanis but many other fans from across the globe outraged. They took to Twitter and Instagram to callout ICC and hate for the governing body pouring in. Let’s have a look at some of the replies under the Twitter post: Differences aside, I think Babar Azam should have been there. I understand that this picture is not from any ICC official, but out of fairness this should not have been approved to be posted here. You even have UAE and Nepal, but not Pakistan – that’s not fair. — Vivek sharma (@ArnabJr) August 12, 2020